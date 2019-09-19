Former Blink 182 guitarist Tom DeLonge is pretty excited right now. Over the past few years, his To The Stars Academy has been on a mission to provide the truth about UFOs to the world. DeLonge and crew released three videos over the years from Naval jets that feature UFOs, but the Navy never confirmed that they were real. However, that has all changed as the Navy not only confirmed the videos were real, but also stated that UFOs are real at the same time, giving DeLonge a huge boost.

Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher says, "the Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those 3 videos as unidentified." The keywords here are "phenomena" and "unidentified," since many UFO enthusiasts have using the term "unidentified aerial phenomena" increasingly over the years. John Greenwald, author and curator of The Black Vault, "the largest civilian archive of declassified government documents," was shocked in the way the Navy described the videos. He explains.

"I very much expected that when the U.S. military addressed the videos, they would coincide with language we see on official documents that have now been released, and they would label them as 'drones' or 'balloons.' However, they did not. They went on the record stating the 'phenomena' depicted in those videos, is 'unidentified.' That really made me surprised, intrigued, excited and motivated to push harder for the truth."

UFO enthusiast and expert Roger Glassel was also surprised by the Navy's wording and the confirmation of Tom DeLonge's videos. He focuses on the terminology and considers it to be a huge step moving forward from the government. With that being said, he is unsure as to why this has suddenly all changed. Glassel had this to say about the Navy's new stance on UFOs.

"That the Navy is using the term 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' shows that they have broadened what is expected to be reported by U.S. fighter pilots to investigate anything unknown in their airspace that in the past has been connected with a stigma. If these investigations are due to an interest in finding the cause of the UFO phenomenon-in a ufology sense-or due to reducing flight hazards or to counter unidentified intrusions by known adversaries, and readiness for technological surprise, remains to be seen."

Luis Elizondo, a "former Pentagon counter-intelligence agent who retired and went public regarding a secretive UFO" hunting has always been big on letting the public know what's going on with UFOs. "I am heartened by the Navy's new position to address this issue in a serious manner and without the distraction of the social stigma that this phenomena seems to attract," said Elizondo in a new interview. The Navy takes cases of UFOs very seriously and sees them as a threat to U.S. airspace, so they examine each and every one of them.

As for Tom DeLonge, the former Blink-182 guitarist is ecstatic. Over the years, he claims to have gotten threats because of how close he has been getting to revealing the truth. DeLonge has been working hard with To The Stars Academy to keep the public informed of what is going on and has often seen himself at the butt of a lot of jokes, which comes with the territory. But, this is a pretty big victory for the musician. He had this to say.

"I was in New York yesterday getting ready for our show when my phone explodes with messages that the Navy has acknowledged that the three videos taken by their fighter pilots really do show unidentified aerial phenomenon. I applaud their lifting the silence. THIS IS HUGE! The To The Stars Academy team has been working tirelessly in Washington to move the subject of UAPs past stigma and toward acceptance. You've seen a glimpse of our efforts on History's docuseries Unidentified. You've seen the conversation change in the mainstream media over the last couple of years. You've seen our Government leaders start to ask questions that haven't been asked in a long time. The Navy even recently announced a policy change that made it easier for its personnel to report unusual sightings, which is a giant first. But this acknowledgement by the Navy is unprecedented. Facts are starting to replace unsubstantiated claims and the fog that has masked the reality of UAPs is clearing. WE ARE MAKING REAL PROGRESS - I AM SO EXCITED!!"

Watching the three videos that Tom DeLonge and To The Stars Academy released are fascinating to see. The pilots clearly have no idea what they're seeing and they are all pretty excited and curious as to what these objects could be. For now, we still don't know what they are, but the Navy is now confirming that they are real. The interviews with the Navy were originally conducted by Vice. You can take a look at all three videos below.