Halloween has come and gone, and that means one thing; it's time to start thinking about Christmas. At least, anyone who operates any sort of retail space is going to be in that mindset. It also means it might be time to start thinking about getting your hands on some holiday season attire, such as a fancy new ugly Christmas sweater. And for Disney fans, both cases have been firmly covered this year in one nice, neat little cozy package.

A new line of officially licensed Disney ugly Christmas sweaters has arrived online. The sweaters feature characters from a handful of Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid. All of the sweaters are based on the classic versions of the characters and not the more recent live-action updates, for those who would prefer to sport a Christmas sweater whilst also feeling nostalgic. So the Aladdin sweater will allow us to fondly remember Robin Williams' iconic Genie. No disrespect to Will Smith, but it's just not the same.

Most of the sweaters have a similar design aesthetic, with holiday imagery combined with stylized imagery from the movies, with an iconic image at its center. Mary Poppins is the standout, with the design breaking a bit, with the magical nanny floating down on her umbrella taking up most of the front of the sweater, with the words "Have A Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Christmas" pasted on it. As far as price goes, most of them go for $54.99, but the Mary Poppins one is a touch cheaper at $49.99. That price includes taxes and shipping, so the price won't suddenly jump up with a ton of fees upon ordering.

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become increasingly popular over the last handful of years or so. Best as the historians over at Wikipedia can figure, these fashion items became popular in the U.K. during the 1980s after a few notable TV personalities started wearing them. Once the popularity waned, they became unwanted relics during the 90s and 2000s. However, things changed when The Daily Telegraph published an article in 2012 calling them "this season's must have." In the years since, they've become quite popular, with branded versions of them being made by clothing companies to capitalize on various pop culture fandoms as well.

Disney has been enjoying a historic run at the box office this year, with remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King both making more than $1 billion at the global box office. Beauty and the Beast was also given the remake treatment recently and Mary Poppins was given a sequel in Mary Poppins Returns. The studio is also currently developing a live-action take on The Little Mermaid. So all of these sweaters are quite timely. Those who wish to get their hands on one can head on over to Merchoid. We've also included photos of the sweaters for you to check out below.