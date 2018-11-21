Ugly Christmas sweaters have really become a holiday cliche over the past decade, and parties devoted to the vomitous yuletide tops are nearly unavoidable. So of course this conceit has been turned into a horror movie. Today, we have the exclusive first look trailer for Ugly Sweater Party, and if you enjoy a little bit of blood and guts with your eggnog, then this will put a huge giant smile on your face.

In Ugly Sweater Party, the most hideous of all knitted pullovers has become possessed. And it's deterred to turn one December shindig into a bright red bloodbath. The ugly holiday sweater takes hold of one partygoer, causing him to go on a deranged slaughter fest. And it's a gruesome sight to behold.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the movie is that Sleepaway Camp star and cult favorite Felissa Rose is back and wearing her own godawful sweater for the holidays. Ocular Migraine Productions announced this early stocking stuffer, revealing the Digital HD debut of writer/director Aaron Mento's Ugly Sweater Party. The Christmas massacre comedy will be available exclusively on Amazon Instant Video starting November 23rd, just in time for the snow to cover up the bodies.

Ugly Sweater Party features a cast of veteran horror ghouls, including Charles Chudabala (Death House), Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs), Brad Potts (Puppet Master X, Zombies vs. Strippers), Lara Jean Mummert (Anomaly) and Tiffani Fest (Circus of the Dead). The body count is rounded out by an ensemble that includes Marv Blauvelt, Emily Dahm, Berna Roberts, Matt Holbrook, Jody Barton and Kevin Caliber as unsuspecting misfit campers. The film was produced by Mento (Standards of Living, Crypt TV's Choose Their Kill), Chudabala, and Hunter Johnson (2 Jennifer).

On Christmas Eve at a campsite deep in the woods, an ugly sweater party is in full swing. Best friends Cliff and Jody arrive expecting some mistletoe action from the sexy twins who invited them, but soon realize that they are at a Bible camp. To make matters worse, Cliff is wearing a sweater possessed by the ghost of notorious serial killer Declan Rains.

While the evil Christmas sweater slowly possesses Cliff, Jody also realizes that the party guests aren't as innocent as they first seem. In fact, every camper holds a dark secret that infuses the party with dangerous sexual tension. Just when the pressure between campers reaches a fever pitch, Cliff falls victim to the bloodthirsty rage of the diabolical sweater and a new nightmare begins.

You can get your first glimpse at Ugly Sweater Party in our exclusive trailer from Ocular Migraine Productions. We also have the first poster for you to unwrap. So prepare for your own Ugly Sweater Party with this campy blast of viscera infused holiday entertainment. It sure does look like a lot of spooky fun.