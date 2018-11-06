The Uglydolls are coming to the big screen this summer. Meet Moxy, Ox, Wage, Babo, Lucky Bat and Ugly Dog in a series of new character posters, along with the first one-sheet teaser and the promise of a first look trailer coming this Thursday.

Unconventionality rules in UglyDolls, STXfilms' new animated musical adventure in theaters this May starring the acting and singing voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. Yes, you heard that right. Pitbull. The film is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001.

The character posters below were unveiled in advance of the worldwide debut of the trailer for UglyDolls this Thursday, November 8, set to launch in an unprecedented LIVE global cross-platform event across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on the film social pages and simulcast on across cast social pages including Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Wang Leehom, Pitbull, and more!

UglyDolls is directed by Kelly Asbury. Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, and Wang Leehom round out the cast as the non-pop performers who may actually get to bust out a jam or two in the movie. Wait until you hear Wand Sykes sing. It's a real treat.

UglyDolls will be in theaters starting May 10, 2019. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities, occasionally looking to the sky, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her square-peg life in this round-hole town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there's something - anything - on the other side of the mountain which nestles Uglyville. Moxy gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what's on the other side. They discover another world - Perfection - a town where more conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they graduate and are sent to the "real" world to find the love of a child.

In Perfection, Moxy and her crew are subject to the manipulations of Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. Here, the UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

You can get your first look at these UglyDolls with the character posters released earlier this week by STXFilms. We also have three photos ripped right from the movie which tease the upcoming trailer debut later this week. These guys are so cute, they're just down right ugly. They definitely ain't got no alibi.