STXfilms' Uglydolls trailer is an animated musical adventure, which champions the weird and the strange. The movie features the acting and singing voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, and even Pitbull. The movie is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001 by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim. All of your favorites are here in the trailer, including Moxy, Ox, Wage, Babo, Lucky Bat, and Ugly Dog in all of their weird and adorable animated glory.

The UglyDolls trailer begins in the town of Uglyville, where weird is celebrated, strange is special, and beauty is embraced as much more than meets the eye. Kelly Clarkson's Moxy is leading the charge in the trailer, singing a syrupy sugar sweet pop song about how it's awesome to be a little different. Be careful. These songs are going to get lodged in your ear holes and have you humming them all day, so consider yourself warned. Elsewhere in the UglyDolls trailer, we see Moxy's friends live everyday life in a state of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities. Is it really a freak flag if that's all you know? That's what Moxy and friends will soon learn.

As with anything that's so awesome, the population of Uglyville, and specifically Moxy, wonder if there's any more to life than just being awesome all of the time. There's a whole world outside of Uglyville, and it's located on the other side of a giant mountain. Moxy gathers a group of her friends to try and figure out what's on the other side of the mountain, taking them on a crazy journey. They end up finding the land of Perfection, which shows traditional human dolls, who are a bit scared of the UglyDolls at first, greeting them with screams of terror.

In Perfection, Moxy and crew are introduced to Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. This is when the UglyDolls learn about different types of people and how to cope with being different. All in all, the project looks like a cool way to watch a family movie that highlights the differences in the world and lets kids know that it's perfectly fine to be different in a world that seems like Perfection.

UglyDolls opens in theaters on May 10th, 2019. The movie was directed by Kelly Asbury and also features the voice talent of Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, and Wang Leehom. As for the box office, the animated movie is looking to arrive in quite a busy part of the year. The long-awaited Avengers 4 is either coming out then, or a perhaps even earlier, and then there's the Detective Pikachu movie, which comes out on the very same day. You can check out the trailer below, provided by the UglyDolls YouTube channel.