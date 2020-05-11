No doubt many are now missing their movie theaters. The smell of the popcorn. The bright lights of the big screen. That guy in front of you that won't get off his phone. Okay, maybe not that last one. Still, the question remains as to when we will be able to return to cinemas, as the ongoing global situation continues to force these areas of our lives to remain on pause. The question has been swirling around the film industry for some months now, and as countries begin to inch back to some semblance of normality.

U.K. movie theatres have now offered July 4th as a tentative date for when movie theaters will reopen.

"We have made clear to the UK Government - and the devolved Governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - that, on the basis of our understanding of the safeguards that will need to be in place before cinemas can safely open, most venues will be ready to do so by the end of June. Today's suggestion that this might be considered around 4 July is therefore welcome."

"But we recognize that there are a host of wider public health considerations which mean that that may not be possible, and we will of course respond accordingly. Whenever cinemas are able once again to re-open, it is clear that all venues will need continued Government support until such time as business returns to something approaching normal levels of activity."

The statement comes courtesy of UKCA chief Phil Clapp, whose organization represents 90 percent of the cinemas in the UK. This comes following the British government having released its latest recovery strategy for the nation, and in that report, cinemas have been told that they likely can reopen for business on July 4th. However, the report does also warn that this date is contingent on several factors, including the crucial reduction in the number of cases, that will be required for social distancing measures to be eased further.

Suggestions that we could soon return to movie theaters is, of course, good news for movie fans across the world, with both avid and casual cinema-goers missing the experience of the silver screen. In the United States, all eyes are on the major chains, as audiences and staff await to see how they intend to handle reopening during this complicated and uncertain time. The most recent indication also seems to suggest July, as movie theaters are still looking to release Christopher Nolan's mysterious science-fiction movie Tenet and Niki Caro's live-action remake of Disney's Mulan later that month.

All of this suggests that movie theaters will aim to reopen in early July, with the intention to allow theaters to work out how to best navigate operating alongside social distancing guidelines and instructions. This would then allow them to be fully functional by the time these big releases came around towards to second half of the month.

Of course, all of this depends on the health care statistics, and should the number of cases not be moving the right direction, this will be subject to change. Though there are many of us missing the lights and sounds of the cinema, we must be patient and thank the cinematic Gods that there is still plenty to enjoy at home thanks to the vast array of streaming services. This comes to us from Deadline.