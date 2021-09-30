Horror fans can celebrate the 25th anniversary of Scream this year by spending the night at the murder house from the original movie. Hosted by Airbnb in collaboration with Paramount and Spyglass Media, the overnight stay will be at the home used for Stu Macher's house in the first Scream, and it's filled with Scream references. Better yet, David Arquette will be there in person as his character Dewey Riley to really make the experience authentic.

"You're invited to try your luck at surviving the ultimate Halloween overnight stay at the original house from the classic horror flick Scream on Airbnb," a company statement read. "Heed [Ghostface's] warnings and watch your back or you might find yourself face to face with the most fearsome killer to slash his way across the silver screen."

In addition to the "Ultimate Scream Airbnb Experience" sleepover event, the celebration will also include the "Secrets of Scream" Online Experience." On Thursday, Oct. 28, original writer Kevin Williamson will host a virtual event giving guests an inside look at the secrets of the Scream franchise, including the cast, characters, plot twists, and more. 100% of all proceeds from the virtual "Secrets of Scream" event will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Meanwhile, David Arquette will personally appear as Dewey to host three one-night stays for up to four people at the Macher house, located in northern California. The three nights are scheduled for Oct. 27, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31, and while it's just $5 per night plus taxes and fees, they're probably going to go very quickly. Booking will open at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 12.

"Airbnb came up with this incredible idea to provide a fan experience like no other where you can go to the house from the first Scream, and they've set up all these really cool things," Arquette told Travel + Leisure. "They've got '90s microwave popcorn, ice cream with all the Reddi Whip you could want, and a dedicated landline that you may or may not get a call on. It's really fun."

"It's such an incredible franchise," Arquette added. "I love playing the role of Dewey. Ghostface is just such an iconic horror film character that Wes [Craven] created... Wes Craven was an avid bird-watcher, and when I got to the house, there were all these buzzards lined up on the fence. One of them had its wings up. It was just standing in the sun. And I thought, 'Wes, what are you telling me?'"

Booking for both events starts at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 12. You can find out more information about the "Secrets of Scream" event at along with the other in-person sleepover event with Dewey Riley can be found at the official website for Airbnb.