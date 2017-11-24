Uma Thurman has officially broken her silence on Harvey Weinstein. Last month, the actress said that she would say more regarding Weinstein, who worked with her on some of her early big movies, like Pulp Fiction, when she was "less angry." She's still angry, but in a social media post on Thanksgiving, the actress said that she has also been sexually harassed and that Weinstein "doesn't deserve a bullet."

While wishing her Instagram followers a happy Thanksgiving, Uma Thurman decided to finally open up a bit about her experience with sexual misconduct in Hollywood. She made use of the popular #metoo hashtag that many people used in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to spread awareness of sexual harassment. While she didn't detail her experience, she did not mince words when speaking ill of Weinstein, who she feels is getting the slowly served fate he deserves. Here's what she had to say.

"I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face. I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators, I'm glad it's going slowly, you don't deserve a bullet), stay tuned."

The post included a photo of her character The Bride from Kill Bill, which feels quite appropriate, given her tone. That also happens to be one of the movies she made with Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, as every Quentin Tarantino movie had been up to now. His latest movie will be distributed by Sony, as the director took his latest project elsewhere in the wake of the Weinstein sexual harassment allegations. During a red carpet interview last month, Uma Thurman made it clear she had more to say, but she wasn't feeling ready to do so at the time.

"I am not a child. I have learned that, when I've spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So, I've been waiting to feel less angry. And when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

Given that she says, "stay tuned," we can probably expect more details on her Harvey Weinstein stories in the near future. To date, more than 90 women have come forward to accuse the formerly powerful Hollywood figure of sexual harassment, including Rose McGowan and Gwyneth Paltrow. Weinstein hasn't officially been charged with any crimes as of yet, but that may change as these alleged incidents are looked into by authorities. You can check out Uma Thurman's full Instagram post for yourself below.