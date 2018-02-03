Back in October, Uma Thurman was asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal on the red carpet and she revealed that she wanted to wait until she was less angry to talk about it. However, the actress now claims that she didn't talk about Weinstein that evening because she did not want to break down and cry. The actress was later cryptic in social media posts, wishing everybody a happy holiday while stating that she was enjoying watching Weinstein squirm. In a new interview, Uma Thurman alleges that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1994, after Pulp Fiction had come out. Thurman also says that Quentin Tarantino knew about the incident and details the fight that they went through together.

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction made Harvey Weinstein rich (even by his own admission) and a big part of that movie was Uma Thurman. The actress represented an indie cool and later the bad ass in Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, all of which were done with Harvey Weinstein and Quentin Tarantino. Thurman admits to having "complicated" feelings about Weinstein and indicates that she feels some of the blame for the women that were attacked after her. She had this to say.

"The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was. I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone, the way I did. Quentin used Harvey as the executive producer of 'Kill Bill,' a movie that symbolizes female empowerment. And all these lambs walked into slaughter because they were convinced nobody rises to such a position who would do something illegal to you, but they do."

Uma Thurman says that she got to know Harvey Weinstein and his first wife after the success of Pulp Fiction. She says that he was often complimentary and that they would go over material together, where Weinstein would "compliment" her mind as well as "validate" her. Looking back, Thurman believes that she was being groomed and set up for later events. Uma Thurman went on to describe a night in a hotel room with Weinstein in Paris where the two were arguing over a script. The actress went on to say that Harvey Weinstein stripped down into a robe and tried to get her into a steam room with him. Thurman maintains that she was fully clothed and said no, which made Weinstein really upset.

The actress didn't think much about the incident in Paris, but she was reminded of it again when she met with Harvey Weinstein again in a London hotel. Uma Thurman alleges that Weinstein tried to rape her in the room, but she was able to get away. She explains.

"It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track."

Thurman's story is very similar to the rest of the accusations against Weinstein. He denies that he tried to force himself on Thurman. Uma Thurman says that Harvey Weinstein later apologized and sent her roses, which Weinstein's representative confirms. After the incident, Thurman decided to meet with him one more time to threaten him with his career if he ever touched another woman like that. Weinstein's representative also confirmed that detail as well. As previously mentioned, Weinstein denies that he ever tried to coerce anybody into committing sexual acts, but his admission of apology is interesting here.

Uma Thurman then went on to talk about how the Harvey Weinstein incident poisoned her relationship with Quentin Tarantino. Tarantino was aware of the 1994 incident but chalked it up to Weinstein being bad with women. However, at a party years later, he noticed that Thurman was uncomfortable around the Hollywood mogul. When reminded of the incident, the director confronted Weinstein and threatened him, but still had him produce Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2.

The actress also spoke about the years-long fight that she and Quentin Tarantino have been in. Uma Thurman says that she was uncomfortable about performing the iconic stunt where she speeds down the highway in a blue convertible to kill Bill, and finally said that she wouldn't do it, which angered the director, but he later persuaded Thurman to do the stunt. The car had to be driven down a long, winding, sandy road. She says Tarantino gave her these instructions: 'Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won't blow the right way and I'll make you do it again.' She goes onto say this.

"But that was a deathbox that I was in. The seat wasn't screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road."

Thurman's instincts were right and the stunt resulted in a bad car accident leaving her severely injured. Uma Thurman was mad at the director and accused him of trying to kill her, which didn't sit well. Quentin Tarantino spent the rest of production messing with Uma Thurman's head, taking care of the more sadistic stunts himself that included spitting in her face for a scene. You can read more of the lengthy interview with Uma Thurman over at The New York Times.