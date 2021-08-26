Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal kick back and relax in the first poster for upcoming meta-comedy, and no doubt instant cult classic, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Spotted at the recent CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, the poster offers our first official glimpse at the movie, and shows the duo lounging amid a sun-kissed setting, and seemingly having a wonderful time. No doubt this will be short-lived, with chaos surely lurking just over that beautiful horizon.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent follows Nicolas Cage as...Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy from director Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent should be an absolute treat for fans of the actor, with Cage having revealed that he will be required to recreate moments from some of his greatest movies, including beloved action classics like Con Air and Face/Off. "It's a stylized version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable," Cage said of the project previously. "There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It's an acrobatic approach to acting. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to re-enact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a Cabinet of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face / Off."

Just before CinemaCon, Lionsgate announced a release date for the bizarrely brilliant-sounding action comedy, with now scheduled to hit theaters on April 22, 2022. The project was originally scheduled to be released on March 19, 2021, but due to delays, fans of Nicolas Cage's brand of antics will now be forced to endure an agonizing wait.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is just one of several wonderfully wacky upcoming projects from Nicolas Cage. The actor can next be seen in director Sion Sono's neo-noir western action flick Prisoners of the Ghostland, which follows Cage as a notorious criminal, Hero, who is sent to rescue the governor's adopted granddaughter, who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland. The movie is due to be released in theaters and on video on demand on September 17, 2021, by RLJE Films. This comes to us courtesy of Bleeding Cool.