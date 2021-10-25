Sony finally released the first trailer for the long-awaited Uncharted. The live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's best-selling video game series of the same name, Uncharted stars Tom Holland as a witty and resourceful treasure hunter Nathan Drake with Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Sony has been quite prudent in promoting Uncharted, with barely any talk of the film happening in the past few months.

But with the release date nearing, marketing is in full swing on the film. Uncharted wrapped filming last October and is slated for a February 2022 release. Sony and PlayStation have released a behind-the-scenes preview of the film following their earlier trailer reveal. The short clip sees Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg giving the fans a glimpse of their playful banter and commenting on the nature of the film. You can check out the Uncharted BTS preview below.

The clip opens with a brief introduction by Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who then proceed to analyze the word "uncharted" and its significance to the core of the film. Story, action and locations are all uncharted, meaning never seen or done before in the eponymous movie. However, as Holland explains, "the characters are maybe a little bit charted." Uncharted serves as a prequel to Naughty Dog's PlayStation games and centers on the younger versions of its protagonists, Nathan Drake and Sully.

The duo is one of the most recognizable and fan-favorite characters ever created for a video game. While both Holland and Wahlberg are quite passionate about Uncharted, fans weren't pleased about their casting. But with Sony planning to build a successful live-action franchise around Uncharted, younger and more unfamiliar versions of the main characters may do well to reel in hardcore fans and newcomers alike. That being said, it would be great if Wahlberg donned the iconic Sully mustache by the end of the movie.

Further in the video, we see some exciting yet dangerous stunts, pirate ships, extravagant set pieces, and exotic locations. Judging by what we have seen so far, Uncharted does look promising, and that scene with Drake hanging in mid-air on airplane cargo trying to get back was quite intense. Sony has released the following plot synopsis for the film.

"Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan. In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of 'the greatest treasure never found' while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother."

Uncharted has been in development for over a decade, with Wahlberg, at one point, attached to star as Nathan Drake. Almost a dozen filmmakers, including David O. Russel and Neil Burger, were involved in adapting the video game adaptation. Sony finally set things in motion in January 2020 with Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) replacing Travis Knight (Bumblebee) as director. Soon after, the original script by Rafe Judkins script was rewritten by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Ironman), and Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle were added to the cast. The Covid-19 pandemic further complicated the matters but thankfully filming concluded in October 2020 without much hassle. After several date changes, Uncharted will finally hit movie theaters worldwide on 18 February 2022.