Aside from causing all manner of multiversal madness in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is also due to star as Nathan Drake in Sony's upcoming video game adaptation, Uncharted. While not much has been seen of the movie, new footage has reportedly debuted at CinemaCon, and though the footage itself has not been made available, we do have a description of what it entailed.

According to reports, the clips unsurprisingly centered around our two heroes, Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully, with one moment apparently showing Nathan going into a "cave-like area," something that should come as no surprise to fans of the video game. Another slice of footage reportedly features Sully speaking to Drake, and making him an exciting offer he can't refuse. "I'm offering you a chance to find/discover things you've only read about," Sully says, in a sequence that likely features towards the beginning of the movie.

Aside from these subdued scenes, there was a glimpse at some of the adventurous action that will no doubt be on display throughout Uncharted, with one clip teasing a major set piece involving Nathan falling from a cargo plane, before finally offering audiences a look at Sully at an auction.

Sadly, those not in attendance at CinemaCon will have to wait to see any footage from Uncharted, but this should be enough to at least have fans excited of what the adaptation will involve, as well as seeing Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg tackle these beloved roles.

An adaptation of the popular action-adventure video game series, Uncharted will introduce audiences to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as a pair of intrepid fortune hunters, with Tom Holland starring as Nathan "Nate" Drake, a young fortune hunter who claims to be a descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake, with Mark Wahlberg on board as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a fellow fortune hunter who is Nate's mentor and father figure.

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is at the helm of this video game adaptation, with the current script coming from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will reportedly serve as a prequel to the video game series, with the story taking inspiration from 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Making up the supporting cast are Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, a fellow fortune hunter who is Nate's love interest, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. Antonio Banderas will also feature in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

The Uncharted movie's journey to the big screen has been fraught with more difficulty that one of Nathan Drake's globe-trotting adventures. The Sony adaptation has faced several setbacks, with the movie originally set for release way back in June 2016, before pushed to June 2017, then December 2020, then to March 2021, before being delayed again until October 2021. Uncharted was then moved up to July 16, 2021, before settling on a release date of February 11, 2022. The movie has since been pushed back another week, with Uncharted now scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing in the United States on February 18, 2022. This comes to us via Screen Rant.