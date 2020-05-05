Fans have been awaiting the arrival of a movie based on the popular video game franchise Uncharted for what seems like an eternity. With the current global situation having brought Hollywood to a standstill the upcoming adaptation starring Tom Holland starring Nathan Drake has once again been delayed, but, worry not, as a new deepfake video has been created to bring you the Uncharted movie you have been waiting for. Well, maybe not quite that, but it's all you're going to get for now. The video superimposes actor Nathan Fillion's face onto the body of Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the results are equal parts impressive, and uncomfortably uncanny.

The video, which has been put together by YouTube deepfaker Jarkan, uses a late-game cut scene from the fourth game in the Uncharted franchise and gives many fans what they have always wanted, Firefly star Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake. Please bear in mind that the clip contains spoilers for the game so those who have yet to play it may want to mute so they can at least bask in the glory that is Fillion as Drake. Try your best to ignore the cavernous uncanny valley, of course.

It is not just the fans who have cried out for Nathan Fillion to play Nathan Drake all these years though, as Fillion himself has long expressed interest in playing the role of Nathan Drake should a live-action adaptation ever come to fruition. The Castle and Serenity star has even played Drake before, starring in a live-action fan film two years ago, and needless to say, the actor plays the role pitch perfectly, bringing the defining swagger and charm that you would expect.

Of course, a live-action adaptation of the popular video game is being brought to life as we speak, but with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The studio is clearly aiming for longevity by casting a much younger actor, with plans for the movie to be something of an origin story for the deep-sea salvage expert and action-pro.

While you sit back, watch the deepfake video, and weep over what could have been, there is some good news where the Uncharted movie is concerned, as Sony has recently moved up the movie's release date. After many, many delays, the Uncharted movie will now be released on July 16th, 2021 as opposed to the previously scheduled release date of October 2021. With so many production frustrations and setbacks, Uncharted fans can take some solace in being closer to seeing a live-action adaptation of the video game than ever before.

Uncharted is being helmed by Ruben Fleischer, whose previous credits include Zombieland: Double Tap and 30 Minutes or Less, with a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the massively popular video game series, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali, and Tati Gabrielle have also been cast in undisclosed roles. This comes to us from Jarkan on Youtube.