Another day, another director trying to make the Uncharted movie happen. It's come to light that Travis Knight is now the latest filmmaker to possibly try his hand at bringing the beloved video game series to the big screen for Sony. Tom Holland, who is currently playing Spider-Man, is still attached to star in the lead role as Nathan Drake. Should things work out, Knight will see if he can work his magic and finally make this thing a reality.

According to a new report, Bumblebee director Travis Knight is in negotiations for Uncharted. It's said that Tom Holland has been in on the negotiations to bring Knight on board. This move comes after 10 Cloverfield Lane helmer Dan Trachtenberg spent some time with the troubled project, only to depart in August. Sony didn't waste too much time in trying to lock down another person for the job, and with good reason. Assuming they can get the pieces locked in place, the plan is to shoot the video game adaptation early next year.

Granted, anyone who has followed this movie's development over the years wouldn't be blamed for expressing skepticism on that one. This project has been on Sony's books for years, yet it just can't seem to get off the ground. Aside from Dan Trachtenberg, it's been a revolving door of various filmmakers and stars who were attached at various points. Shawn Levy, Joe Carnahan and David O'Russell were all on board at one point or another to direct, with actors like Mark Wahlberg and Bradley Cooper eyed to possibly star. To date, no version, so far as we know, has come close to getting cameras rolling.

Things changed a couple of years back when Sony tapped Tom Holland for a new spin on the story. The idea now is to focus on a younger version of Nathan Drake, which was an idea extracted from a smaller moment inside of one of the games. The hope seems to be that Holland can stick with the character for a number of years, if things go well, allowing for a possible long-term franchise. Given the popularity of the Uncharted games, which have sold more than 41 million copies worldwide, and the comparisons to Indiana Jones, it's an understandable sentiment.

The current script was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. Travis Knight previously directed the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, which proved to be a critical and financial success. Prior to that, the franchise was in a rough spot following the release of Michael Bay's The Last Knight. So Knight knows how to right a ship. He also helmed the critically heralded animated feature Kubo and the Two Strings. At present, Uncharted is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2020, but that could easily change. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.