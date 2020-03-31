The Uncharted movie simply cannot catch a break and has once again been delayed, this time by another seven months. Sony Pictures recently pushed back virtually its entire slate for the year to 2021. While the high-profile video game adaptation was already set to arrive in 2021, the shifting around with the calendar, as well as a delay in production, given the current circumstances, ultimately pushed this one back to October 8, 2021.

Sony Pictures also moved Ghostbusters: Afterlife to 2021, setting it for a March 5, 2021 release. That was the date originally pegged for Uncharted. Tom Holland has long been attached to star as Nathan Drake in the big screen version of the wildly popular video game series. At present, that is still the plan. Mark Wahlberg is also attached to play his trusty partner, Sully. Ruben Fleischer, whose recent credits include Venom and Zombieland: Double Tap, is currently set to direct. However, with the schedule being pushed back, things could change.

Uncharted has been stuck in development hell for years. Multiple writers and directors have come and gone to no avail. More recently, both Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Travis Knight (Bumblebee) were attached for a short while. Ruben Fleischer was gearing up to actually begin shooting this month. Unfortunately, the situation the world finds itself in has forced a halt on virtually all movie and TV production for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, it seemed unlikely the movie would make that original March 2021 date anyway, given the tight schedule they would be working on.

The studio also had to delay several other key releases including the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius starring Jared Leto, which was supposed to open in July. It will now open in March 2021 as well. Peter Rabbit 2 was delayed for a second time, now opening in January 2021. Additionally, the Tom Hanks World War II drama Greyhound, which has already been delayed repeatedly, has been pushed back indefinitely. These titles join a growing list of movies that have been delayed in recent weeks such as No Time to Die, Mulan, Black WidowA Quiet Place: Part II and F9, amongst others.

Tom Holland is also set to return for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3, which is still scheduled to shoot in July. That could make things tricky when it comes to scheduling. Though the delay could provide just enough cushion to make it work, but Spider-Man is probably going to be the priority. Uncharted is one of the best-selling video game series of the modern era, with more than 40 million copies sold across five games. With that, there is certainly franchise potential here, if the movie can manage to get itself made one of these days. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.