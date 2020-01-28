Will the Uncharted movie finally get made? Anyone who has followed the development of this project over the years will certainly have their doubts, but the indication is that Sony is finally looking to begin filming this March. Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is still set to portray Nathan Drake and, as we learned recently, Venom director Ruben Fleischer is expected to be at the helm. The question is, will yet another thing go wrong and delay the video game adaptation yet again?

According to a new report, Sony will begin production in March, with the movie shooting in Berlin and Spain. When last we heard, Ruben Fleischer hadn't closed his deal. This report also indicates that things are being finalized on that front. Fleischer previously directed Zombieland, last year's Zombieland: Double Tap and Venom. For Sony, he seems like a logical choice, as both Zombieland: Double Tap and Venom went on to become big hits. Mark Wahlberg (Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family) is on board to play Sully, who is Nathan's partner and mentor in the video game series.

The Uncharted games have sold more than 41 million copies worldwide, which gives Sony every reason to think this could work as a movie. The concept is one that would lend itself to a franchise as well, as it's Indana Jones-esque, with Nathan Drake hunting down various treasures across the globe, ultimately leading him to adventure-filled situations. Actors such as Bradley Cooper and even Wahlberg at various points were attached to play Drake. Ultimately, Sony went with Tom Holland, taking a younger approach, perhaps hoping it could kick off a long-term franchise, if things go well.

But that has proved to be difficult. Several high-profile filmmakers have came and went with the project over the years, including David O'Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook), Joe Carnahan (The Grey, The A-Team), Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Real Steel), Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Boys) and, most recently, Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings). For whatever reason, the studio can't get a director to stick. Knight had to leave due to scheduling conflicts. Will Ruben Fleischer finally be the one to see this seemingly cursed adaptation across the finish line?

Recently, Uncharted was pushed out of its December 2020 release date and bumped to 2021. It's now expected to hit theaters sometime in 2021. One thing to consider is that Tom Holland is also scheduled to film Spider-Man 3 this summer, and that's expected to get going in July. That could make for an awfully tight production schedule. But since both projects are coming from Sony, they will likely find a way to make this work if they can truly, finally get this movie made. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Discussing Film.