Venom director Ruben Fleischer is reportedly in talks to take on the long-awaited Uncharted movie. Travis Knight recently left the big screen adaptation, which has Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg attached to star. It appears that Fleischer is the top choice over at Sony, which makes sense since he was able to make Venom a box office smash. But, will the director be the one to officially come on board and break the production's curse?

Uncharted has been in development hell over the last handful of years. Travis Knight, David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, and Shawn Levy have all been attached to the project at one point or another, which originally had Mark Wahlberg as the main character. It is believed that the movie will be pushed back after losing Knight, but if Sony is able to quickly swoop in on Ruben Fleischer, the whole thing may end up on schedule, or at least close to it.

Ruben Fleischer just released Zombieland: Double Tap, which made $121.5 million globally. But, for Sony, it's his work that he did on Venom that is probably more attractive, since it made nearly $900 million globally, even after taking a beating from comic book fans and critics. Uncharted could finally unite Fleischer and Tom Holland, who was originally rumored to have a cameo in the first Venom installment. While that didn't end up happening, the young actor is reportedly in talks now to make it happen for the upcoming Venom sequel.

Travis Knight had to jump ship due to Tom Holland's work on Spider-Man 3, which begins this summer. Holland's work as Peter Parker most definitely takes precedent over anything at Sony since Spider-Man: Far From Home has become the studio's biggest movie of all time. Regardless, Uncharted remains to be a priority for the studio as they try and finally get the video game adaptation on the big screen. With so many directors and scripts having come and gone, it's going to be interesting to see what finally makes it to the finish line from Sony and when it ends up actually happening.

Uncharted was originally supposed to hit theaters at the end of this year, but that more than likely is not going to happen. Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway wrote the latest script. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment, while Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producing. There's a lot that needs to be done before work can begin on the movie, but it seems that Sony may already have the director they want. We'll just have to wait and see if it ends up happening. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Ruben Fleischer and Uncharted news.