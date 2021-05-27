Sony have unveiled the first, briefest bit of footage from their upcoming adaptation of the video game series Uncharted in a new promotional video detailing Sony employees' drive to customer satisfaction. Featuring the movie's lead duo Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg sporting stylish tuxedos, the footage is frustratingly short, but does finally give us a glimpse at Holland's Drake and Wahlberg's Sullivan in motion. Skip to around the 1:33 mark for a tiny look at Uncharted.

The few seconds of footage comes closely following a recently released image from the Sony movie, which suggests that post-production is coming along nicely, and hopefully means that fans can look forward to a much more extended look at Uncharted very soon.

An adaptation of the popular action-adventure video game series, Uncharted will introduce audiences to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as a pair of intrepid fortune hunters. Tom Holland stars as Nathan "Nate" Drake, a young fortune hunter who claims to be a descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake, with Mark Wahlberg on board as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a fellow fortune hunter who is Nate's mentor and father figure.

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is helming the upcoming video game adaptation, with the current script coming from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will reportedly serve as a prequel to the video game series, with the story taking inspiration from 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Making up the supporting cast are Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, a fellow fortune hunter who is Nate's love interest, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. Antonio Banderas will also feature in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

The Uncharted movie has been in development for so long that Wahlberg was originally attached to play Nathan Drake. Thanks to the unrelenting passing of time, Wahlberg will not be playing the older character, Sully, with Wahlberg since addressing the casting change, "I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I'm playing Sully." He continues, "There was that biological clock. We gotta' get going quickly." Wahlberg went on to confirm that Uncharted is something of an origin story saying that Drake and Sully are, "trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It'll be very cool. It's the first time I'm in a movie that's a movie."

The Uncharted movie's journey to the big screen has been fraught with more difficulty that one of Nathan Drake's globe-trotting adventures. The Sony adaptation has faced several setbacks, with the movie originally set for release way back in June 2016, before pushed to June 2017, then December 2020, then to March 2021, before being delayed again until October 2021. Uncharted was then moved up to July 16, 2021, before settling on a release date of February 11, 2022. The movie has since been pushed back another week, with Uncharted now scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing in the United States on February 18, 2022. Here's hoping that all this aggravation was worth it.