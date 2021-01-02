New images from the anticipated video game adaptation Uncharted tease Nathan Drake's first big screen adventure. The project has been in development for a number of years and it's finally getting close to opening in theaters. Tom Holland stars in Uncharted as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as mentor Victor Sullivan along with a supporting cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Wahlberg was originally attached to star in the big screen adaptation as Drake, but the development ended up taking a lot more time than anybody expected, so Holland was brought on board.

Fans are waiting for the Uncharted trailer, but it will likely be a bit longer of wait for the first official footage. For now, some new images will have to do. A golden cross is featured in one of the new images. In another image, it appears that the cross is actually a secret key, though it is unclear what it will reveal when the movie opens in theaters. Elsewhere, an ancient statue covered in cobwebs is shown off, along with an old map of the world.

Uncharted is going to put the focus on a younger Nathan Drake, which is different from what fans are used to seeing in the video games. It is believed that the movie will kick off a franchise with Tom Holland starring in all of the installments, though that will largely depend on how well it does when it is finally released. Sony first announced their intentions to bring the video game franchise to the big screen back in 2008, so fans have been waiting a long time to see Drake on the big screen.

After announcing the Uncharted movie in 2008, a number of writers and directors signed on and later left the project. Several script rewrites took place during that time, which later morphed into something completely different. Holland was cast back in 2017 and Ruben Fleischer came on in 2019 to direct the movie from a script written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Production kicked off in March of 2020, though it was quickly shut down, due to the public health crisis. At the time, many fans started to believe that the Uncharted movie was cursed and that it was destined to never open in theaters.

After stopping production in March, the Uncharted movie kicked up again in July. This time they were able to complete principal photography before Tom Holland had to leave for Spider-Man 3. As of this writing, Uncharted is still on track to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021 in IMAX, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema by Sony Pictures Releasing. With that being said, anything can happen between now and then, and a delay would not be all too surprising at all. While we wait for the first official trailer, you can check out the new images from the movie above, thanks to the official Uncharted movie Twitter account.