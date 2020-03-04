The much-anticipated Uncharted movie, based on the video game of the same name, has had the kind of troublesome adventure to the big screen that only Uncharted hero Nathan Drake could navigate. Finally, the news dropped recently that the movie was making some serious progress, with actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg all set to lead as Nathan and his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan respectively. Wahlberg has been discussing the Uncharted script and given fans a hint at what to expect.

"I start filming in about two weeks time. It's exciting because, without giving too much away, it's more of an origin story. Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It'll be very cool. It's the first time I'm in a movie that's a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It's got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I've never been a part of."

The idea of the movie being an origin story is to be expected, what with the young actor Tom Holland taking on the Nathan Drake role, and though Wahlberg does not give much else away, it is very exciting to hear him compare it to another cinematic adventurer: Indiana Jones. Wahlberg also describes Uncharted as being unlike anything he has ever been a part of before, which will be interesting to see.

It is interesting that Mark Wahlberg singles out Uncharted as the first real movie that he has ever starred in. The actor has been in a variety of impressive projects over the years, including big blockbuster fare such as the Transformers franchise, smaller action ventures like 2 Guns and Shooter, as well as more character focussed pieces like The Fighter and The Departed. Really, it is hard to know exactly what he means, but perhaps Uncharted has a certain old-school classic feel to it, making it unique to his other output.

Wahlberg's words follow Tom Holland, who has called the script one of the best he has ever read. Filming is set to begin later this month, and will also include Antonio Banderas whose casting was announced a few days ago. The script was co-written by Joe Carnahan, who worked on Bad Boys For Life, Pride and Glory and Smokin' Aces, and will be directed by Venom and Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer.

Uncharted follows the treasure hunter and adventurer Nathan Drake, who travels all over the globe with his long-time partner, mentor and father-figure Victor Sullivan to uncover historical mysteries. So, the Indiana Jones comparison is quite obvious. The movie is said to be inspired by the fourth game in the series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The movie has gone through its share of setbacks, with Mark Wahlberg having been attached for so long he was supposed to play Nathan Drake at one point. The topper art comes from Salvatore Tabbi on Art Station.

Uncharted is currently aiming for a release sometime in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.