At long last, it seems the Uncharted movie is finally, really happening. Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame) is set to star as Nathan Drake and, according to him, filming will indeed begin next month. Last we heard, Ruben Fleischer (Venom) has been tapped to direct and it looks like this pairing is going to stick. But, with this movie, who knows?

Tom Holland is currently promoting his new Pixar movie Onward. During a recent interview at the premiere, the actor was asked about the status of Uncharted, which he's been attached to for several years. According to Tom Holland, they begin filming in four weeks, which means cameras will be rolling around mid-March. Here's what Holland had to say about it.

"We start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

The idea is that Tom Holland will play a younger version of Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg on board as his trusty pal Sully. Interestingly, Wahlberg was, at one point, being eyed to play Drake during this project's long development process. Speaking further, Holland explained that the fourth game in the series, A Thief's End, will be a big influence.

"If I'm honest, one of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game... Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular. It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted.' And he was like 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?' I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.'"

This is a franchise Sony has had its sights set on for a long time, but they simply haven't been able to crack the code. Several notable filmmakers including David O'Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook), Joe Carnahan (The Grey, The A-Team) and Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Date Night)). More recently, Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Boys) and Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings) were attached before parting ways with the project.

Following the success of both Venom and Zombieland: Double Tap, the studio turned to Ruben Fleischer. With filming just weeks away, it seems likely he will stick around, but this wouldn't be the first time the plug was pulled on a major production just weeks away from a scheduled start, if something happens that is. For now, things seem to be moving right along. Uncharted does not have a release date set, but it's expected to hit theaters in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via IGN.