Mark Wahlberg appears to be giving us a closer look at how he'll appear as Sully in the upcoming Uncharted movie, which even includes the video game character's trademark mustache. Days ago, fans were treated to a first look image of lead star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and the picture had gamers every excited to see more. Certainly, many Uncharted fans were also eager to see how Wahlberg would also appear as Victor "Sully" Sullivan in the big screen adaptation.

Taking to Instagram, Mark Wahlberg posted a video of himself without much context. In the clip, he can be seen sporting a mustache with his hair slicked back, looking a lot like Sully from the Uncharted games. "Don't ask, don't f---ing ask," Wahlberg utters while staring directly into the camera, stopping short of divulging any new information. The caption only includes mustache and crying face emoji.

This doesn't appear to be our first look at Wahlberg in character as Sully. Last month, photos from the set leaked online revealing Wahlberg and Holland suited up in tuxedos. Some fans of the game believe that the scene is inspired by a mission in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which sees the two characters dressing up to sneak their way into an auction. Wahlberg also looks to be clean shaven in the photos, which suggests he may be sporting multiple looks in the movie. This should alleviate the concerns some fans may have had that Sully wouldn't be mustachioed in the movie adaptation.

In an interview with IGN in February, Holland also expressed how happy he is to work with Wahlberg and suggested how perfect he is for the role. "Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully," Holland said. "The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

Developed by Naughty Dog, the Uncharted video game series follows treasure hunter Nathan Drake, an explorer who travels the world. He is mentored by Sully, a former U.S. Navy officer who takes the orphaned Nathan Drake under his wing to teach him everything he knows. Though there will be many similarities with the source material, Holland also explained that the live-action movie will provide a bit of a new spin on the characters.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," Holland said. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

Along with Wahlberg and Holland, Uncharted also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Ruben Fleischer directs using a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures Releasing on July 16, 2021. The video of Wahlberg revealing his Sully mustache comes to us from Mark Wahlberg on Instagram.