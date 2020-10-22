The first official images from the long-awaited Uncharted movie have arrived. Tom Holland, who plays Nathan Drake in the movie, and Nolan North, who voices Drake in the video game series, posted the images on social media this morning. One of the new images is a peak behind-the-scenes of Holland and North meeting up, though it's unclear what they were talking about. The official social media account for the movie also posted the same images, with this quote: "The adventure begins. 'Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.' - Ferdinand Magellan."

While Tom Holland is portraying a younger version of Nathan Drake than what fans are used to seeing in the Uncharted video games, he does look very much like the character. Nolan North says, "Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have Tom Holland continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!" The other two images feature an artifact and an open book with famous explorer Ferdinand Magellan shown. It's unclear how these two images fit into the main storyline, but we do know there is going to be a lot of exploring going on for the young Nathan Drake.

Uncharted has been in development for a number of years. The video game franchise, which includes, 2007's Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, 2009's Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, 2011's Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, and 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, are all cinematic. Fans of the game have been waiting to see Nathan Drake on the big screen ever since the first game hit the shelves, and for a long time, it was going to be Mark Wahlberg making it happen.

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmoviepic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

After several years, and a parade of directors coming through, it was finally announced in 2017 that Uncharted was really happening, but with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland in the lead role as Nathan Drake. However, even then, the movie hit some roadblocks, including the public health crisis. So, getting some first-look images from Uncharted must be nice for all of the fans who have been patiently waiting for updates on the video game movie, even back to the days when Mark Wahlberg was attached to star as Nathan Drake.

The adventure begins. “Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.” - Ferdinand Magellan pic.twitter.com/EKonOZax3K — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) October 22, 2020

Instead of taking on the lead role in Uncharted, Mark Wahlberg is playing Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Nathan Drake's mentor. The cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. It's unclear when principal photography on the movie will finish, but it will likely be soon since Tom Holland has to hop over to the Spider-Man 3 production, which is expected to kick off with the full cast in January 2021. It was believed that production had already started in New York, but it seems that was for the crew to set up some effects shot for use later on. While we wait for more Spider-Man 3 news, you can check out the first images of Sony's Uncharted above, thanks to Tom Holland's Twitter account.