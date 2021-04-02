The Uncharted movie has faced another setback, though thankfully it is not as dramatic as we are used to, with the project's release date being pushed back a week to February 18, 2022, having been previously given a date of February 11. While this is just a short delay, fans awaiting the adaptation will no doubt let out an exhausted sigh, as the movie was originally set for release way back in June 2016, before pushed to June 2017, then December 2020, then to March 2021, before being delayed again until October 2021. Uncharted was then moved up to July 16, 2021, before finally settling on February 2022. Phew.

This latest release date shift is one of several small delays for upcoming Sony Pictures releases, including the one-week delay for comic book movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage and a two-month delay for another video game adaptation, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is helming the upcoming video game adaptation, with the current script coming from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the games, reportedly taking inspiration from 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star portraying Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg starring as his friend and mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali and Tati Gabrielle will make up the supporting cast.

The Uncharted movie has been in development for so long that Wahlberg was originally attached to play Nathan Drake. Thanks to the unrelenting passing of time, Wahlberg will not be playing the older character, Sully, with Wahlberg recently addressing the casting change, "I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I'm playing Sully." He continues, "There was that biological clock. We gotta' get going quickly." Wahlberg went on to confirm that Uncharted is something of an origin story saying that Drake and Sully are, "trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It'll be very cool. It's the first time I'm in a movie that's a movie."

Tom Holland, who has found great success playing Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently revealed that he has some concerns over his portrayal of such a wildly different character than he's used to in Uncharted. "I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy - basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment!" the actor said. "Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

While this may worry fans of the video game franchise somewhat, Holland has also provided some insight into the tone of the Uncharted movie, making a comparison that is sure to ease some of that anxiety; "I think the easiest way to describe the film without belittling it in any way is like if Indiana Jones and James Bond had had a baby, it would be Nathan Drake. That is the way I keep describing the film."

So, Uncharted is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on February 18, 2022 by Sony Pictures Releasing. This comes to us from Variety.