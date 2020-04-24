Sony has officially moved up the Uncharted release date. The news comes after a pretty major release date shift including Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The two Spider-Man movies are being pushed back quite a significant amount as the studio aims to finish what they only recently started with Uncharted. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg finally started production on the long-awaited video game adaptation, only for it to get shut down on the very first day, thanks to the world's current state of affairs.

Sony has moved Uncharted's release date to July 16th, 2021. The original release date was in October 2021, so this should be some good news for video game fans who have been waiting years to see this movie finally take shape. With so many years of delays and frustrations, it must be nice for fans to see that the studio is placing their focus on getting Uncharted out and into theaters. Having Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg attached was already proof of that, but now the movie is taking precedent over the Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man 3 was originally going to start production this summer, but that won't be happening for obvious reasons. Instead, Uncharted will be able to pick up where it left off some time in the near future. As for when that will be, that's really anyone's guess at the moment since the whole world is basically in limbo. With that being said, there are many who are hoping things will get back to some form of normalcy this summer or this fall. As to whether or not that happens, we'll just have to be patient.

Spider-Man 3 was going to hit theaters in July 2021, but it will now open on November 5th, 2021. This is a pretty significant delay, which will see the highly anticipated sequel in a crowded landscape in theaters. As for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, it will now open on March 25th, 2022, vacating its original November 2021 release date. When the studios start to get back to work, the movie theaters are going to be overflowing with new releases, which should be great for theaters who have been closed since the middle of March.

Ruben Fleischer is helming the Uncharted movie from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the massively popular video game series, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali, and Tati Gabrielle have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Hopefully the movie is able to keep this new and earlier release date, especially since this is the first good news the project has had since Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg officially signed on. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the new release date for the long-awaited Uncharted movie.