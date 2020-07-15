Uncharted, a movie seemingly cursed and absolutely plagued with delays over many years, is almost ready to resume filming. The news was confirmed by Tom Holland, who is on board to play the lead role of Nathan Drake from the popular video game series. Holland, taking to Instagram, shared a set photo, which features his chair, proudly boasting "Nate" on the back. Holland's caption was simple, yet effective.

"Day one #uncharted"

While many assumed filmming had started, the team isn't there quite yet. Shooting hasn't officially resumed on the long awaited video game adaptation. The director and his crew are still prepping for production. The hope is to get Tom Holland back in front of camera very soon.

Originally, Sony had attempted to begin filming in March, but filming was shut down on the very first day. It coincided with the industry-wide shutdown that went into effect in the interest of public health. This was a crushing blow, as it seemed like all of the pieces had finally come together to get this long-gestating adaptation on the road to theaters. Not to jinx it, but it seems things are getting back on track soon. For now, at least. If the current situation has taught us anything, it's that what will happen is difficult to predict.

Another element is that studios have largely still been trying to sort out how best to resume massive productions safely. While some small projects, such as Zendaya's new movie with John David Washington, were able to pull off minor miracles and shoot during quarantine, Uncharted is set to be a full-on blockbuster. Universal recently resumed filming on Jurassic World3 after a months-long shutdown and, despite rumors to the contrary, it seems so far, so good on that one. So it can be done, with extensive precautions in place. But it's a matter of strictly adhering to protocol and making sure every single person on the crew is doing their part. Even then, there are no guarantees.

A revolving door of directors had come and gone with the project over the years. Ultimately, Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland 2) landed the gig and will be the one at the helm. Prior to Fleischer, Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane and Travis Knight (Bumblebee) were attached more recently. Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential, The Departed) is on board to play Nathan's trusty pal Sully, with Oscar-nominee Antonia Banderas (Pain and Glory, The Mask of Zorro) also on board. For now, those are the only other confirmed cast members, but we could be learning more shortly as production rolls on.

Tom Holland, who recently showed off his physique for the role, remains quite busy. He is also on deck to shoot Spider-Man 3 for Sony and Marvel Studios. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, the plan is said to be for cameras to begin rolling on the sequel in September. That will give him a couple of months to wrap up before heading back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold. Uncharted is currently set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Tom Holland's Instagram.