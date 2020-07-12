Tom Holland has revealed his latest body transformation for the long-awaited Uncharted movie. The young actor credits his new body to working with co-star Mark Wahlberg. The movie, which is based on the successful video game franchise of the same name, has been in development hell for a number of years and originally had Wahlberg in the lead role. However, Holland is now taking the lead, playing Nathan Drake, while Wahlberg takes on the mentor role as Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

Tom Holland ready for Uncharted. pic.twitter.com/eUHS5avhML — Boh Is My New Superpower (@Tomisthabomb) July 11, 2020

Tom Holland posted images of his muscular body transformation on his Instagram story, teasing that he's stepping up his game because of Mark Wahlberg. Holland also revealed his new hairstyle for the Uncharted movie, which is a bit on the floppy side. In addition, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star posted a video of him getting tested, which leads one to assume that the full production is on track to start up in the near future.

Tom Holland via Instagram Stories!



"Um trabalho em andamento 😂": Nathan Drake. pic.twitter.com/Z3sxw8HO1t — Tom Holland Brasil (@tomhollandbr) July 9, 2020

The Uncharted movie started shooting back at the beginning of the year in Berlin and was forced to shut down in mid-March. Nearly every major Hollywood production has been on hold since then, though James Cameron has been back to work on Avatar 2 in New Zealand for a number of weeks now. It's unclear if Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are heading back to Berlin, or if the production will take place elsewhere, but it does seem like things are finally starting to ramp up again, which is both good and bad news for Holland fans.

tom holland getting tested for covid-19 is the content i live for pic.twitter.com/hjL19D9HUP — farha (@tomsveins) July 8, 2020

Spider-Man 3 was supposed to begin shooting this month and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were starting to wonder if Tom Holland would go back to work on Uncharted before getting back to Peter Parker business. We now know that the video game adaptation has taken precedent at Sony, so the third installment in the Marvel Studios partnership will more than likely see a substantial delay. On the other hand, Uncharted fans have been waiting a really long time to finally see the story hit the big screen. Let's just hope everybody remains healthy on the set.

While a lot of people are excited about Uncharted finally getting made, there are some, including original Nathan Drake voice actor, Nolan North, who do not want to see an exact adaptation of the video game. North believes it should be its own thing, especially since the games are already cinematic on their own. "You're the star of that movie because you're Nathan Drake, not me. It's my voice, it's my movements, but you're Nathan Drake. You make the decisions to jump, run, fall off a cliff - like I do - whatever," he says. The voice actor doesn't really have to worry about an exact adaptation since the movie is going the prequel route. The Uncharted images were first shared on Tom Holland's Instagram Stories, which have since been deleted. You can check out screenshots below.