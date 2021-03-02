Understandably, Uncharted star Tom Holland has some concerns over his portrayal of Nathan Drake in the upcoming video game adaptation. In a frank interview Holland said that "there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now' rather than 'playing a character'". While he has not yet seen the finished movie, the actor has applied some hindsight to his performance, acknowledging that he may have been paying a little too much attention to what he looked like on camera rather than just losing himself in the moment.

"As soon as you start worrying about 'Do I look good in this shot?' acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment'."

Uncharted's main character Nathan Drake is a very different character for Holland when compared to his other output, something that may have gotten into the actor's head.

"I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy - basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment! Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

Of course, Uncharted has yet to hot screens, and Tom Holland could be way off with his assessment, but it is no doubt something that will concern fans of the popular video game franchise. Audiences have been waiting for the Uncharted adaptation for quite some time, and the idea that Holland may have screwed it up is sure to be disappointing. Though, based on the solid work from Holland in the MCU and beyond, it's surely more likely that the actor is just being overly critical of himself.

Uncharted has been in development for so long that Holland's co-star Mark Wahlberg was originally attached to play the lead, Nathan Drake. Thanks to the unrelenting passage of time, Wahlberg will now be playing Drake's mentor, Sully, in an adaptation that has been described by Holland as "one of the best scripts [he's] ever read." Despite worry over his work in front of the camera, Holland has hyped up Uncharted to astronomical proportions by recently describing it as being like "Indiana Jones and James Bond had had a baby."

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is helming the Uncharted adaptation, working from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the games, reportedly taking inspiration from 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali and Tati Gabrielle starring alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Uncharted is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on February 11, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of GQ Magazine.