Tom Holland believes Uncharted has the video game curse solution. The young actor was recently announced as the star of the long-talked about video game adaptation. Mark Wahlberg was originally attached to take the lead role, years ago, but he will now take on the co-starring role with Holland. Wahlberg is playing Victor "Sully" Sullivan, an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker and businessman, as well as a friend, mentor and father figure to Holland's Nathan Drake character.

In a new interview promoting Onward, Tom Holland was asked about the upcoming Uncharted movie. The project has been in development hell for the last handful of years, but it looks like the finish line is finally in sight. According to Holland, the movie will be able to get away from the video game curse. He had this to say.

"I read the newest draft of the script on the way here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read, like it really, really jumps off the page. And I think what Uncharted offers that most video game films don't is that it's an origin story to the game. So, if you've played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film and if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everybody is getting at the same time."

Tom Holland also noted that he's excited to finally get Uncharted made, while noting that Mark Wahlberg is going to "kill it" as Sully. This led the interviewer to ask Chris Pratt about his upcoming projects, which he assumed was also about Uncharted. Pratt played it off and had Holland dying with laughter at his response as he talked about finding the right "helmer" for the project.

Speaking of "helmers," Uncharted was all set to have director Travis Knight, but he is one of the many who had to drop out of the running. Apparently, Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man 3 threw a monkey wrench into the scheduling for Knight. It is believed that Venom director Ruben Fleischer is now on board to take over. That has yet to be officially confirmed, but Holland did say that he just read the latest version of the script, which means something is happening behind-the-scenes to finally get this movie made.

Uncharted will more than likely begin production after Spider-Man 3, which starts shooting in July. Tom Holland's contract with Sony and Marvel Studios probably takes precedent over just about everything else in the young actor's career, for obvious reasons. Uncharted was originally supposed to open in theaters last year, but that obviously did not end up happening. If shooting is able to take place in the fall, we should see the movie hit theaters by late 2021. You can watch the interview with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt below, thanks to the IGN YouTube channel.