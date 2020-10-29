That's a wrap! Against seemingly all odds, and after many years of being stuck in development hell, the Uncharted movie has wrapped filming. A revolving door of filmmakers and talent have come and gone over the years and, just when things came together with Tom Holland in the lead role as Nathan Drake, 2020 happened and threw a wrench in the gears. But the filmmakers and Sony Pictures have prevailed. The movie is in the can. Now, we wait.

Greatness from small beginnings. That’s a wrap on @UnchartedMovie. pic.twitter.com/eD5ZyKOthi — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 29, 2020

Sony confirmed that Uncharted finished filming by sharing a new set photo on social media. Filming kicked off over the summer after a several month delay brought on by the industry-wide shutdown Hollywood faced earlier in the year. Additional precautions were taken in the interest of health and safety, as has been the case with any major production that has attempted to press on in recent months. The photo features a clapperboard with the movie's title, in addition to boasting the name of director Ruben Fleischer, as well as director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung. The photo was shared by Sony with the following caption, which reads as follows.

"Greatness from small beginnings. That's a wrap on Uncharted."

The ring of Sir Francis Drake can be seen on a lanyard in the photo. Sony's tweet was translated from the Latin phrase "Sic Parvis Magna," which is in reference to Sir Francis Drake's motto from the Uncharted video games. The movie's official Twitter account shared the same photo with the original Latin phrase. While perhaps not saying much, they are saying, on some level, that this is attempting to be faithful to the games that fans have adored for years now. Nolan North, who voices Nathan Drake in the games, paid a visit to the set and said the team was "absolutely smashing it."

Uncharted is one of the more beloved video game series of the modern era, which is why Sony has long seen it as a potential movie franchise. Tom Holland recently shared a photo of himself as Nathan Drake in costume, which looked accurate to the games. Holland will be playing a younger version than originally intended. The idea being that he can carry the movies for years to Mark Wahlberg, who at one time was eyed to play Drake himself, is playing Sully. We recently got a look at Mark Wahlberg with his Sully mustache as well. Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro, Pain and Glory) is also aboard the cast.

Ruben Fleischer landed in the director's chair following the success of Venom. The likes of Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane and Travis Knight (Bumblebee), among others, preceded him but ultimately didn't pan out. Uncharted is currently set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Though, as we've seen this year, movie release dates are, at very best, tentative. So that could change depending on what happens with movie theaters and the box office in the coming months. Be sure to check out the new set photo from the Sony Pictures Twitter account.