Drake and Sully have arrived in a new image from the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Based on the popular video game series of the same name by Naughty Dog, the movie follows adventurer Nathan Drake (Holland) who's accompanied on a big adventure by his mentor, Sully (Wahlberg). A new look at the two in character is shown in the new photo first published by The New York Times, which you can see for yourself below.

New still featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming ‘Uncharted’ film adaptation.



(via @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/R1yl2ZorG5 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 24, 2021

Described as a prequel that, "for the first time, creates origin stories for characters in the game," Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer. Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the script. Along with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the movie stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. It is produced by Avi Arad, Charles Roven, and Alex Gartner.

"As soon as you start worrying about 'Do I look good in this shot?' acting becomes something other than playing a character," Holland told GQ earlier this year. "I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.' I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy - basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment!"

The actor added: "Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

Sony is fully embracing video game adaptations after seeing how successful they have been in recent years. The Last of Us is also getting a big budget TV series adaptation at HBO from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Other Sony games like Twisted Metal and Ghost of Tsushima are also getting TV and movie adaptations. Speaking with The New York Times, Sony's movie president Sanford Panitch believes video game adaptations can be successful because the storytelling in the games themselves has gotten so advanced.

"Games have stories that are so much more developed and advanced than they used to be," Panitch said, adding that the video game industry has also learned from the failures of the previous adaptations that didn't do so well.

"It's not just about adapting the story," said added Michael Jonathan Smith, who's spearheading the Twisted Metal TV series adaptation. "It's about adapting how you feel when you play the game. It has to be about characters you care about. And then you can slide in the Easter eggs and story points that get fans absolutely pumped."

Following several major production delays, the long-gestating Uncharted movie is scheduled to finally be released in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022. You can also catch Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December while Wahlberg's next movie Infinite will premiere on Paramount+ in June. This news comes to us from The New York Times.