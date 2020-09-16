Uncharted has only just returned to filming following a pause in production, and already we have our first look at stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in character, as Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan respectively, courtesy of a few behind-the-scenes images. The images were taken from the set in Berlin where filming for Uncharted is currently taking place.

📸 | @TomHolland1996 and Mark Wahlberg shooting #Uncharted in Berlin last night pic.twitter.com/ZfjMQwawf1 — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) September 15, 2020

While it is difficult to determine the context of the images, fans have been quick to draw comparisons between the actors' attire and a mission from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End in which Nathan Drake and his mentor Sully have to dress up to infiltrate an auction in order to steal several valuable artifacts.

Uncharted managed to get in one day of shooting before the world crisis shut everything down. It was reported in June that Sony planned to get Uncharted up and running again in July, with Tom Holland offering an update from the set recently. Taking to social media, Holland spoke to fans and answered a few questions, with one fan specifically asking about Uncharted to which Holland said, "Filming is going so well. The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well."

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is helming the video game adaptation, with the current script coming from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the games, with the Spider-Man: Far From Home star portraying Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg starring as his friend and mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali and Tati Gabrielle will make up the supporting cast.

The main series of video games began with Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, which was released on the PlayStation 3 back in 2007. This was then followed by its sequels Uncharted 2: Among Thieves in 2009, and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception in 2011. The final installment, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016 and it has been suggested that this is the game the movie will take the most inspiration from.

Holland offered some insight into the movie earlier this year saying, "The script's really good, man. The script is really, really good. It's really strong. It's really, really funny. The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing, and Mark Wahlberg is going to crush it as Sully. And it's a really, really fun film."

Uncharted has been in development for so long that Wahlberg was originally attached to play Nathan Drake. Thanks to the unrelenting passing of time, Wahlberg will not be playing the older character, Sully, with Wahlberg recently addressing the casting change, "I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I'm playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there.

He continues, "There was that biological clock. We gotta' get going quickly." He went on to reveal that Uncharted is more of an origin story as we meet both Tom Holland's Drake and Wahlberg's Sully. The actor says that the characters are, "trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It'll be very cool. It's the first time I'm in a movie that's a movie."

If nothing else, these new set photos at least prove the Uncharted movie is finally happening. Uncharted is currently due for release on 16 July 2021. This comes to us from Tom Holland News Twitter account.