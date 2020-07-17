Tom Holland has revealed a Spider-Man 3 production update. The long-awaited sequel was originally going to start shooting this month, but the world had other plans. Instead, Holland is now on the set of the even longer-awaited Uncharted movie with Mark Wahlberg, which should have video game fans very happy. Production was originally underway earlier this year and had to halt, like every other major studio project. As of this writing, it appears that the young actor has most of 2020 and early 2021 planned out.

Tom Holland says current plans are to "Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year." He added, "Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks- worth of work." This information was all revealed on his father's Patreon account. As for when production will start on Spider-Man 3, that is anybody's guess, but it appears that Marvel Studios has a plan to have the sequel finished by early next year, which means shooting could start later this year, as long as everything is safe to do so.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking forward to seeing how Tom Holland gets Peter Parker out of his current situation. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we learn that Mysterio has framed the young superhero, while also revealing his identity to the world. There's a lot at stake and one can imagine Parker will have to go into hiding for a while before he is able to get some answers. This also means he's going to need all the help he can get to clear his name and try to get back to a normal life.

We're all waiting to get back to a normal life at the moment, and one hopes that everything should be getting back to normal soon. However, there have been reports estimating that movie theaters may not reopen safely until the middle of next year, which would be brutal for the entertainment industry. For now, we'll just have to sit back and be patient while things start to slow down.

Cases are still spiking in many cities across the United States, which is preventing productions from starting up again, while also keeping businesses closed, like movie theaters, which, for the most part, have been closed since the middle of March. The summer season has pretty much been canceled as we wait to hear about the fate of Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan. For the time being, it certainly looks like those movies will be delayed until later this year, or possibly even next year, depending on what happens. Whatever the case may be, Sony has some major plans for Peter Parker and the Spider-Man universe, which fans are very curious about. You can check out the video of Tom Holland mapping out the rest of 2020 over at Reddit.