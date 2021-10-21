The first Uncharted trailer is now upon us, and introduces Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland and Transformers: The Last Knight's Mark Wahlberg as Nathan "Nate" Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan, the beloved leads of the popular adventure video game. Footage from the adaptation has been scarce, with this trailer offering fans their first real glimpse at what's to come, and it certainly looks more faithful than many had likely expected.

Tom Holland has previously compared Uncharted to the likes of famous cinematic icons Indiana Jones and James Bond saying, "I think the easiest way to describe the film without belittling it in any way is like if Indiana Jones and James Bond had had a baby, it would be Nathan Drake. That is the way I keep describing the film." Surely many will agree that this newly released footage evidently lives up such a comparison.

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is at the helm of this video game adaptation, with the current script coming from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will reportedly serve as a prequel to the video game series, with the story taking inspiration from 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg unite to lead the project as a pair of intrepid fortune hunters, with Holland starring as Nathan "Nate" Drake, a young fortune hunter who claims to be a descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake, with Wahlberg on board as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a fellow fortune hunter who is Nate's mentor and father figure.

Making up the supporting cast alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, a fellow fortune hunter who is Nate's love interest, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. Antonio Banderas will also feature in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Tom Holland has also expressed his concerns over his own performance as the popular adventurer Nathan Drake, with the actor declaring that the role is very different to the characters he has played so far in his career. "I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy - basically be Mark Wahlberg," he explained. "My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment! Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

Efforts to bring Uncharted to the big screen has been fraught with more difficulty that one of Nathan Drake's epic, globe-trotting adventures. The Sony video game adaptation has faced several setbacks, with the movie originally set for release way back in June 2016, before pushed to June 2017, then December 2020, then to March 2021, before being delayed again until October 2021. The movie was then moved up to July 16, 2021, before settling on a release date of February 11, 2022. The movie has since been pushed back another week, with Uncharted now scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing in the United States on February 18, 2022.