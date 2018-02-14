Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the upcoming basketball comedy Uncle Drew, which comes on the heels of the character posters released yesterday. This trailer highlights just how skilled on the basketball court Uncle Drew was back in his prime, while also showing that he still has what it takes today. The trailer also showcases the iconic Rucker Classic street ball tournament, where a number of real NBA superstars honed their craft before going pro, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving himself.

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew's old basketball squad (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

Pepsi originally conceived the fan-favorite digital episodic series, which debuted as PepsiMax videos/short films between 2012 and 2015. The digital episodic short films were all written and directed by Kyrie Irving himself, while the NBA star also played the title character. The four digital shorts were released between 2012 and 2015, and currently have more than 100 million views combined. While the first episode only featured Kyrie Irving in character as Uncle Drew, the subsequent episodes featured a number of notable basketball legends, with Bill Russell and Kevin Love appearing in the second episode, Nate Robinson and Maya Moore appearing in the third episode and Baron Davis and Ray Allen appearing in the fourth episode, alongside comedian J.B. Smoove.

Charles Stone III (Step Sisters) directs Uncle Drew, with Jay Longino (Skiptrace) writing the script. Longino played basketball professionally in Mexico and in the now-defunct USBL. Uncle Drew will be going up against STX Entertainment's I Feel Pretty, Sony's Sicario 2: Soldado and MGM's Valley Girl on June 29, 2018. The movie is also situated between two potential summer blockbusters, Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22, and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. LilRel Howrey is coming off the blockbuster Get Out, which made history with four Oscar nominations, with star/writer/director Jordan Peele becoming the first black filmmaker to receive writing and directing nominations for his first feature.

With the long-awaited Space Jam sequel currently stuck in development, this new comedy is essentially your only chance to see some basketball skills on display on the big screen in the near future. Uncle Drew is a Summit Entertainment release produced by Temple Hill in association with PepsiCo's Creators League Studios. Take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of Lionsgate YouTube, along with the original four Uncle Drew short films.