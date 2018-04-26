A new trailer for Uncle Drew has arrived. Basketball movies come around every few years and their quality and scope varies quite a bit. Sometimes you get an emotional drama like Coach Carter, or on the other end of the spectrum you get something like Will Ferrell's Semi-Pro. In the case of Uncle Drew, we get a very popular Pepsi commercial featuring NBA star Kyrie Irving that has been turned into a feature-length movie. Now, thanks to this new trailer, we have a better idea of what something of that nature looks like.

The idea of NBA stars appearing in Hollywood movies is hardly new, with Michael Jordan's Space Jam probably the most notable example. But stars like Lebron James have been transitioning into acting as well. However, the idea of turning a series of ads featuring a basketball star as a fictional character into a movie is something new. This trailer for Uncle Drew lays out the premise a lot more clearly, but we also get to see a bit more of the interaction between these aging basketball stars and the younger cast members.

Uncle Drew centers on a man named Dax who has drained his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem. Unfortunately, a series of setbacks causes him to lose his time. Desperation forces him to cross paths with the man, the myth and the legend known as Uncle Drew. Dax convinces him to return to the court one more time. They then embark on a quest to round up Drew's old crew and prove that a group of people in their 70s can still win the big one.

In addition to Kyrie Irving, the movie stars Get Out breakout Lil Rel Howery, Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber, Erica Ash, Lisa Leslie, Nick Kroll and Girls Trip favorite Tiffany Haddish. Shaq has had pretty rough luck with his previous movies, such as Kazam, Steel and Grown Ups, but hopefully this movie won't wind up on a similar end of the quality scale. Uncle Drew comes from director Charles Stone III, who previously helmed projects like Drumline and the Bernie Mac baseball movie Mr. 3000. Not necessarily taking the quality of those movies into account, this seems to be in his wheelhouse. PepsiCo's Creators League Studios is teaming with Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment for the release.

The studio has also released a new poster for the movie, which features the unlikely team gathered together. Uncle Drew is set to arrive in theaters on June 29. The basketball flick will be going up directly against Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado and will be coming out just a week after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plus, The First Purge arrives the following weekend. So it's going to have some very stiff competition to contend with. Be sure to check out the new poster and trailer for Uncle Drew for yourself below courtesy of Lionsgate Movies Youtube.