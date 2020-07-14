Punk rock concerts and other mass public gatherings have been banned across the U.S. since mid-March. Even as most states start to regain some sense of normalcy, music venues haven't reopened. That makes the new horror comedy Uncle Peckerhead seem like a bit of nostalgia for an era where teens could work out their aggressions in a mosh pit. The movie was made before quarantine was the new normal. Does that make it feel outdated? Perhaps it will have you yearning for a time when you could go to The Bootleg, have a few beers and thrash with the worst of them.

Today, we have the first trailer and poster for Uncle Peckerhead. It's a weird one. The movie follows a punk rock band whose makeshift roadie likes to eat people. It's a head banging tale of cannibalistic horrors unlike anything ever seen. It's new, it's hot, it's fresh. It just might be the lemonade the horror world needs to quench their summer thirst this August. Take a look at the frights contained within.

Uncle Peckerhead will be releasing in select theaters on Friday, August 7 and available on VOD/Digital Tuesday, August 11. Matthew John Lawrence wrote and directed this horror oddity. The cast features Chet Siegel, Ruby McCollister, Jeff Riddle, and David H. Littleton.

Judy, the bassist of punk-rock band 'DUH', dreams of traveling the world and becoming a full-time musician with her two friends, guitarist Max and drummer Mel. But when DUH's van is repossessed hours before they're set to embark on their first tour, desperation sets in, and Judy strikes an uneasy alliance with a redneck old-timer by the name of Peckerhead, or 'Peck', who offers to drive them in his van in exchange for food and gas.

One night after their first show, Peck mysteriously goes missing. Desperate to get back on the road to make their next show, Judy volunteers to look for him. Regrettably, she finds Peck devouring the brains of the promoter who ripped them off earlier. The band quickly comes to realize their new roadie is a cursed, man-eating hillbilly and the "gig life" they've always dreamed of is paved with nightmares and half-eaten bodies.

A humorous, yet gruesome take on the roadie/band narrative, Uncle Peckerhead is nothing less than a Faustian gorefest, a madcap music and monster movie, and a horror-comedy with heart. We also have a bunch of gory photos and the blood streaked poster for Uncle Peckerhead for you to check out.