Adam Sandler had the perfect response to his Academy Award nomination snub for Uncut Gems. He even gave The Waterboy Mama actress Kathy Bates a shout out. Critics and Sandler fans were confident that his performance in Uncut Gems was going to earn him his first-ever Oscar nomination. The nominees were all announced this morning and the movie did not get any nominations, which angered and confused a lot of people on social media as Todd Phillips' Joker took in a grand total of eleven nominations.

Adam Sandler didn't seem very confident about his Oscars 2020 Nomination prospects from the start, but he's really not the kind of actor to publicly announce that kind of thing any way. He did, however, appreciate all of the support from fans and accolades from critics. Being the class act that his is, Sandler delivered the perfect response to the Oscars snub, which you can read below.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."

Mama, is obviously a reference to Kathy Bates' character in The Waterboy. Bates got an unexpected nomination from the Academy for her performance as Bobi Jewell in Clint Eastwood's controversial Richard Jewell. The actress released a statement about her nomination, but she sadly did not mention Adam Sandler or The Waterboy. She had this to say.

"Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition. I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism."

Uncut Gems came out of nowhere and nobody really expected to see Adam Sandler in that kind of role. The fast-paced movie was somewhat of a left turn for the actor and according to many fans and critics, he killed the part. Additionally, the Safdie Brothers were expected to get some attention for the movie, but it was not to be. Fans have taken to social media to reveal their dissatisfaction.

Adam Sandler does not like to wear suits, so this is probably better news for him than anyone can imagine. He likes to be comfortable and a suit, as most people know, isn't exactly too comfortable for everyone to wear. It would have been nice to see the Sandman get at least one Academy Award nomination this time around, but maybe it'll happen at some point down the road. For now, he's going to focus on making a purposefully terrible movie in spite of the Academy's snub. You can check out Adam Sandler's Twitter reaction to the snub below.

