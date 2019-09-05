Here's something many people maybe didn't expect to hear today: the new Adam Sandler movie has been met with some of the best reviews of the year. Indeed, Uncut Gems, which recently debuted at the Telluride Film Festival, has earned heaps of critical praise from those who were in attendance and that has equated to a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score for the upcoming flick. The great Sandler comeback is continuing, so it would seem.

While there are only seven official reviews counted, Uncut Gems, the latest from the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, currently holds an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though, scrolling around online beyond RT approved critics, it's quite clear that seemingly everyone who saw the movie has nothing but good things to say about it. Specifically, Adam Sandler's performance has earned high praise, and is even generating some early Oscar buzz. Variety's Chris Willman had this to say on Twitter.

"'Uncut Gems' is first rate. Adam Sandler's best performance; I say that as a big 'Punch Drunk Love' fan. Martin Scorsese exec-produced, and none of his movies feel as cocaine-fueled as this one (even though there is only a flash of cocaine in the movie)."

The Safdie Brothers burst onto the scene in a big way with their previous directorial effort, Good Time. The thriller starred Robert Pattinson, the former Twilight star who is now our new Batman, and earned similarly rave reviews. That led to this latest outing, which adds to the growing list of recent, praised projects from Adam Sandler who spent years making movies people detested. Sandler also starred in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which earned him a great deal of praise. Also, his recent Netflix comedy special was praised across the board, as was his hosting turn on SNL last season. Point being, we seem to be in a new era of peak Sandler.

Described as "an electrifying crime thriller," Uncut Gems centers on Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler who is constantly on the lookout for his next major score. Howard is forced to perform a tricky and difficult balancing act when he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. He must navigate business, family, and adversaries on all sides, in his unending pursuit of the ultimate win.

The impressive ensemble cast also includes Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian and the legendary Judd Hirsch. Someone will likely come along and blemish the Rotten Tomatoes score, but this still bodes very well for those who want to see Adam Sandler return to greatness. Uncut Gems arrives in theaters from A24 on December 13. Be sure to check out some of the Twitter reactions we've collected from the Telluride premiere below.

Ryan Scott