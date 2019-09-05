Here's something many people maybe didn't expect to hear today: the new Adam Sandler movie has been met with some of the best reviews of the year. Indeed, Uncut Gems, which recently debuted at the Telluride Film Festival, has earned heaps of critical praise from those who were in attendance and that has equated to a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score for the upcoming flick. The great Sandler comeback is continuing, so it would seem.

While there are only seven official reviews counted, Uncut Gems, the latest from the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, currently holds an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though, scrolling around online beyond RT approved critics, it's quite clear that seemingly everyone who saw the movie has nothing but good things to say about it. Specifically, Adam Sandler's performance has earned high praise, and is even generating some early Oscar buzz. Variety's Chris Willman had this to say on Twitter.

"'Uncut Gems' is first rate. Adam Sandler's best performance; I say that as a big 'Punch Drunk Love' fan. Martin Scorsese exec-produced, and none of his movies feel as cocaine-fueled as this one (even though there is only a flash of cocaine in the movie)."

The Safdie Brothers burst onto the scene in a big way with their previous directorial effort, Good Time. The thriller starred Robert Pattinson, the former Twilight star who is now our new Batman, and earned similarly rave reviews. That led to this latest outing, which adds to the growing list of recent, praised projects from Adam Sandler who spent years making movies people detested. Sandler also starred in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which earned him a great deal of praise. Also, his recent Netflix comedy special was praised across the board, as was his hosting turn on SNL last season. Point being, we seem to be in a new era of peak Sandler.

Described as "an electrifying crime thriller," Uncut Gems centers on Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler who is constantly on the lookout for his next major score. Howard is forced to perform a tricky and difficult balancing act when he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. He must navigate business, family, and adversaries on all sides, in his unending pursuit of the ultimate win.

The impressive ensemble cast also includes Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian and the legendary Judd Hirsch. Someone will likely come along and blemish the Rotten Tomatoes score, but this still bodes very well for those who want to see Adam Sandler return to greatness. Uncut Gems arrives in theaters from A24 on December 13. Be sure to check out some of the Twitter reactions we've collected from the Telluride premiere below.

Congratulations to @JOSH_BENNY Safdie. Uncut Gems is a gigantic creative leap forward for them. A crime story that deepens into a portrait of an archetypal Jewish American hero chasing the bitch goddess Success. Adam Sandler brings it. It will be an Oscar nominated performance. — larryagross (@larryagross) August 29, 2019

#UncutGems: Safdie’s take the throbbing, heartracing insanity of #GoodTime, douse it in gasoline & light it up. Cocaine the movie, a stress-inducing, hyperengaging portrait of spiraling desperation. Adam Sandler is ferocious, and unstoppable. 🧨 #TellurideFilmFestival — Practical Daddy somehow alive in #Telluride 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) August 31, 2019

Bong Joon-ho stayed up late to watch Adam Sandler & The Safdie Bros #UNCUTGEMS.



I don't need any further recommendation that it's the right move for me to stay up too. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 - ROTTEN TOMATOES WROTE A BOOK! (@THATJacqueline) August 31, 2019

UNCUT GEMS is gonna strongly divide people, just like the Safdies’ last film, GOOD TIME. I was entertained. Think TREASURE OF THE SIERRA MADRE meets A SERIOUS MAN... with Adam Sandler as the poor schmuck at the center of it all! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 31, 2019

Uncut Gems: extremely gritty, non atop, and polarizing. It's definitely going to cause commotion when going wide. Adam Sandler is a fantastic choice for the Safdies. — Drag Me To RacHELL 🎃 (@maxfischers) August 31, 2019

Uncut Gems is a wild ride. Could be big for A24. Not awards though, unless the actors come through for Adam Sandler, who dives into his role as a reckless diamond district gambler. The Safdies crank up the volume. Never a dull moment. But you feel pummeled. pic.twitter.com/9Z49m4zo73 — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) August 31, 2019

Uncut Gems hooked me from beginning to end. It is dark, gritty & intense. Sure, the film is an insult on the senses but I found everything from the performances to the story so captivating. Adam Sandler was perfectly cast as is Julia Fox. #UncutGems#TellurideFilmFestivalpic.twitter.com/tQgZwe0o7G — Scott Menzel @ Toronto International Film Festival (@TheOtherScottM) August 31, 2019

UNCUT GEMS - a Safdie’s film to the fullest. Steps on your neck and refuses to let you breathe. Adam Sandler is operating on another level here and it’s phenomenal... as is KG. #TellurideFilmFestival#TFF46#Telluride#UncutGems — Jason Park (@jasonpark07) August 31, 2019

Yes, yes, Adam Sandler rules. But the nerve-rattling fun of UNCUT GEMS is how it synthesizes every Safdie bros movie before it, from GOOD TIME to DADDY LONGLEGS to LENNY COOKE in a mesmerizing chronicle of desperate schemes...think MEAN STREETS meets Preston Sturges. #Telluride — erickohn (@erickohn) August 31, 2019