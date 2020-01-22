Looking for F-Bombs? Prepare to experience the nail-biting thriller, one of A24's highest grossing movies, Uncut Gems arriving on Digital February 25 from A24 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD March 10 from Lionsgate. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the Uncut Gems Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

Adam Sandler gives a mythologically great performance in the critically-acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems. Co-written and directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie (writers and directors of Good Time), the film played at both the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews and is Certified Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes. Uncut Gems stars Golden Globe nominee Adam Sandler (2003, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, Punch-Drunk Love), LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch (1981, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Ordinary People).

A charismatic jeweler (Adam Sandler) makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business and family, fending off adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.

You can pre-order Uncut Gems right now.

Uncut Gems Blu-ray/DVD Special Features

• "Money on the Street: The Making of Uncut Gems" Featurette

Uncut Gems is rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use.