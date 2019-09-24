A24 teaming with Adam Sandler is something no one thought they'd see, especially at this point in the comedian's career, as he mostly makes Netflix original movies now. But here we are, with the first official trailer for Uncut Gems. And the thriller is already winning Sandler plenty of Oscars buzz. This is the Safdie brothers follow-up to their critically acclaimed hit Good Time, and from the look of this sneak peek, they could very well be sweeping awards season early next year.

The first trailer for the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems arrived this morning starring Adam Sandler in what some people are describing as the role of his career. In theaters this December, the movie also features Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian.

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

Josh Safdie & Benny Safdie directed the movie from a screenplay they wrote alongside Ronald Bronstein. The pair got their start as collaborative filmmakers more than a decade ago when they set out to make a short film to promote Kate Spade Handbags. That ultimately turned into the feature-length movie The Pleasure of Being Robbed, which premiered at SXSW in 2008.

The pair directed their follow-up in 2009 with Daddy Longlegs, which premiered at Director's Fortnight at Cannes. Then came the documentary Lenny Cooke, which followed a once phenom high school basketball talent ranked above Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony and Amare Stoudemire, from adolescence to manhood. In 2014, they directed Heaven Knows What. But it wasn't until 2017's crime thriller Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson, that the duo really got noticed and started to win much acclaim. And it was Good Time that was partly responsible for winning Pattinson his role as Bruce Wayne in Warner Bros. and DC Films' upcoming superhero movie The Batman.

Adam Sandler is mostly known for creating and starring in goofy cult comedies, and currently is working under a deal with Netflix. His latest for the streaming service Murder Mystery was a huge hit, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston as a husband and wife abroad, caught in the web of, you guessed it, an international murder mystery.

Uncut Gems isn't the first time Adam Sandler has won Oscars praise. In 2002, he took the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love. It earned him a nomination for Best Performance in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, but the Academy Awards weren't ready to recognize him yet. In 2007, he starred in the drama Reign Over Me opposite Don Cheadle, where he was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor, yet the Oscar once again eluded him. His biggest stretch for an award came with The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which got him a standing ovation at Cannes, much to everyone's disbelief. Now, Uncut Gems looks like it will seriously but the comedic actor in contention for the ultimate golden statue.

A24 dropped the first trailer for Uncut Gems alongside the first poster, which you can check out below. The movie is officially releasing in December, probably limited before a wider run. At this time no specific date is set for the month, but it will probably debut before Christmas.