Under Wraps, the Disney Channel mummy movie released in 1997, is finding new life in a modern remake coming to Disney Channel this October. On August 12, Disney released a minute-long trailer showing off what the new version of the film will look like. The new Under Wraps will star Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons, and Phil Wright. Alan Zamm directed this upcoming Under Wraps remake.

While this version has a more modern feel, it will follow the same basic premise as the 1997 version. It takes place around the time of Halloween and it involves three kids who find a stolen mummy.

"The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor's basement, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright). However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween.

"Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new-but rather "ancient"-friend."

The original Under Wraps starred Bill Fagerbakke (voice of Patrick Star in Spongebob Squarepants) as the creepy, but charming mummy who must be returned back to his sarcophagus before Halloween is over. The film also is the first Disney Channel original movie themed to Halloween. While Under Wraps doesn't have the same cult status as Halloweentown, another very popular Disney Channel movie, there is still an audience of now adults who have fond memories of watching this movie as kids.

Lauren Kisilevsky, Senior Vice President, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, exclaims her excitement for bringing this story to a new generation.

Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies," Kisilevsky said. "We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day."

Disney Channel has a history of creating original Halloween movies that are fun for the whole family. While they may not be the highest quality movies, these films do tend to strike a chord with kids, leading them to have nostalgia for them when they become an adult. Films like the Halloweentown series, Twitches, and My Mom's Date With A Vampire have remained popular with the generation who watched them as kids. They aren't scary, but they do a great job at putting people in the Halloween spirit.

This new version of Under Wraps appears to be aiming to do the same thing. The trailer shows a family-friendly mummy adventure with a quirky mummy that kids will learn to love. Will this become the next Disney Channel cult classic? Only time will tell. Check out the trailer now and get into the Halloween spirit.