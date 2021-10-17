The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, is clearly a Margot Robbie fan. Back in July, Robbie spoke about how she watched WWE growing up and that her favorite wrestler is Undertaker. At the time, the wrestling legend responded with a post on Twitter that read, "The Deadman and Harley Quinn? Sounds like hell of a tag team."

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Undertaker was asked about Margot Robbie name dropping him as a favorite wrestler of hers. Noting how the star of The Suicide Squad has become one of Hollywood's most popular actresses, in part due to her ongoing run as Harley Quinn, Undertaker can't help but feel flattered. As he said in the interview:

"Obviously, it's extremely flattering. She's one of the hottest actresses out there in terms of what she's putting out in her movies and that whole series. It's always cool to see people from different genres that are fans... Sometimes you forget that you're also a form of entertainment and so people from different genres are fans of things too. I would've never placed that one but I thought it was really cool that she mentioned that."

In addition to her great acting work, we know that Robbie is willing to get physical for a role. Theoretically, how would she have done if she had pursued a career in pro wrestling instead of Hollywood? Undertaker can easily see Robbie shining in such a position. Asked if he thinks Robbie would be a good fit for WWE, here's what the Deadman had to say in response.

"Oh, totally! Yeah, you can definitely see it. I mean, she would be an awesome character for WWE. She would hold her own quite well, looks like."

John Cena, whom Margot Robbie says is her other favorite wrestler, co-starred with her in James Gunn's newest movie The Suicide Squad. The comic book movie brought back Robbie for her third performance as Harley Quinn, one of the most popular movie characters of today. Robbie is also attached to an upcoming Barbie movie and will appear in a period movie from David O. Russell with Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and many other big stars.

Recently, The Undertaker brought back his Deadman character for the Netflix interactive program Escape the Undertaker. The movie follows the wrestling stable The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) navigating through a haunted mansion possessed by The Undertaker with the hopes of claiming the power of his urn. Escape the Undertaker debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

The Undertaker has retired from performing in the ring as a pro wrestler, though he's still up for doing the occasional job in character, as was the case with Escape the Undertaker. He admits to Entertainment Tonight he would love to get back in that ring, but it's just not physically possible anymore. As Taker puts it, "In my heart, I want to be out there, but it's just at a point where my body can't deliver what my mind and my heart see. My body can't deliver that and I just don't want to cheapen the legacy of that character."

Escape the Undertaker is streaming on Netflix. This news comes from Entertainment Tonight.