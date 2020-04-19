Newly released Underwater concept art shows off the terrifying secret creatures. The horror movie teases the creatures throughout its runtime, but saves the best for last. In a new interview, the movie's director William Eubank pulled back the curtain to discuss his thoughts on the story and the creatures known as Clingers. Viewers see the Clingers fairly early on in the movie, which sets the stage for the Behemoth towards the end. The Behemoth was recently revealed to be based on H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu.

Underwater takes place near the Mariana Trench. Kristen Stewart and her crew are being stalked by the Clingers. The creatures creep out of nowhere and are attracted to light and sound, which makes walking across the bottom of the ocean pretty tough. As it turns out, the Clingers were the last thing that the Kepler 822 crew had to worry about. Something far bigger was coming their way. According to William Eubank, the Lovecraft influence towards the end wasn't there from the start. Eubank explains.

"It wasn't written to be a Cthulhu movie. Brian Duffield wrote this terrific, scary film, but it wasn't Cthulhu. It was just called a Behemoth. And I was in post for two years, basically. And during that time, when [we] actually started designing and creating what this Behemoth was gonna look like, I just knew at that point the movie was more mystical; in the way we shot it, in the way there were so many unanswered questions."

As the Underwater development process carried on, William Eubank knew what he had to do and that was to go "towards Lovecraft." Looking at the original concept art from the movie, the Behemoth design was pretty different, and the same can be said for the Clingers. They were originally made to look more like squids, but IT director Andres Muschietti put a stop to that when he said they didn't look scary enough.

William Eubank says that they didn't have a huge budget when making Underwater, so they had to do their effects in order. While this was a pain in the neck for the Clingers, it gave the creative team more time to create the Behemoth and take the full mystical route that Eubank had envisioned from the start. In the end, one would never be able to tell that they were running on a low budget since the effects look so good in the final product.

With the addition of Cthulhu, William Eubank left the Underwater movie story open for a potential sequel. While there is plenty of more story to tell, it is unclear if it will come into fruition. If it does, Kristen Stewart won't be involved, for obvious reasons. However, Cthulhu never dies and is more than enough to get horror fans back into theaters to see another terrifying adventure.

Underwater is now streaming on Digital. The interview with William Eubank and the Underwater concept art comes to us from Bloody Disgusting.