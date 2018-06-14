The first trailer for Unfriended: Dark Web is here. Blumhouse found themselves a sneaky hit in 2015 with the first Unfriended, which was pretty inventive within the realm of found footage horror, centering entirely on a webcam chat between friends. Basically, the entire movie takes place on a laptop screen. Now, the studio has released a trailer for the surprise sequel, which is set to be released in just over a month on July 20.

Blumhouse held a couple of secret screenings for the movie during this year's SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. They had produced the Unfriended sequel in secret and dropped it like a bomb on some unsuspecting audiences during the festival. I happened to catch the movie during my coverage of the event this year and the trailer does a very good job of encapsulating what one can expect from the Unfriended: Dark Web. It's a brutal, dark and genuinely horrific undertaking. Not necessarily in the jump scare kind of way, but this movie is dealing with some truly unpleasant and scary material. The internet can be a scary place, people.

This also isn't really a sequel in the true sense of the word, which is likely why they didn't go with Unfriended 2 as the title. None of the characters from the first movie return. Instead, this is telling an entirely new story using the same concept of a horror movie told on a laptop screen via a webcam chat between unsuspecting friends. This time around, it's a group of 20-somethings getting together for an online game night. When one of them finds a cache of hidden files on his new (gently used, totally stolen) laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web.

Levan Gabriadze, who helmed the first Unfriended to great success, didn't return to direct this time around. Instead, it's Stephen Susco, writer of such movies as The Grudge and Texas Chainsaw 3D, making his directorial debut. Susco also penned the screenplay. The cast for the movie includes Betty Gabriel, Colin Woodell, Andrew Lees and Connor Del Rio. For what it's worth, the movie currently has a 67 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 9 reviews counted.

Unfriended was made for an ultra-tiny $1 million budget and wound up bringing in $64 million worldwide. That represents a downright excellent return. Blumhouse has made a name for themselves by making these horror flicks with tiny budgets and turning the successful ones into franchises. So a sequel seemed inevitable, but they decided to sort of surprise people with it and are releasing it in theaters sooner than many may have suspected. Be sure to check out the Unfriended: Dark Web trailer and first poster, courtesy of Blumhouse, for yourself below.