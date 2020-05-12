We now know what the first new movie to arrive in U.S. theaters this summer will be. Solstice Studios has revealed that Unhinged, a new thriller starring Russell Crowe, is slated to be released on July 1. While some movies such as The Wretched and Spaceship Earth have had limited releases at drive-ins during recent weeks, this is now expected to be the first new wide release since theaters were forced to close down in mid-March.

A trailer for the movie has been released, which gives us a glimpse at the former Gladiator star and Oscar-winner as a deranged man having a serious case of road rage. Russell Crowe is looking to teach a poor, unsuspecting woman "what a bad day really is," and things go from bad to worse in a hurry. It's all set to the remixed tune of Nirvana's Heart Shaped Box. Mark Gill, President and CEO of Solstice Studios, which produced and will release the film in the U.S., had this to say in a statement.

"We made this decision after extensive consultation with the National Association of Theater Owners and leading theater chains. Those conversations have convinced us there is a way to meet pent up demand for the theatrical experience safely."

Previously, it looked like Christopher Nolan's Tenet was going to be the first major new release to arrive in July. Solstice, a relatively new company in the distribution game, seems to be trying to make a name for themselves by beating Warner Bros. to the punch.

The question is, how many theaters will be open in the U.S. by July 1? And can a thriller like this put meat in seats the way a blockbuster like Tenet potentially could? For now, there are more questions than answers. The movie is directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer) who had this to say about it.

"The mark of a great film is one that both entertains and sparks conversation. I believe, in a very terrifying way, 'Unhinged' does exactly that."

Unhinged centers on Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who is running late to work when she gets into a scuffle at a traffic light with a stranger (Russell Crowe). This man's life has left him feeling powerless and invisible, and Rachel finds herself in his crosshairs. This mysterious man begins to target everyone she loves, using her to make one last mark upon the world by teaching Rachel a series of deadly lessons as a dangerous game of cat and mouse ensues.

Carl Ellsworth penned the screenplay. Ellsworth is known best as the writer of Red Eye and Disturbia. Lisa Ellzey serves as a producer, whose previous credits include Warrior and {Kingdom of Heaven. The cast also includes Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie. Unhinged hits theaters on July 1 from Solstice Studios. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.