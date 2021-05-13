Demi Lovato is officially getting into the UFO business. The Grammy-nominated pop star has teamed with Peacock for Unidentified, a brand new docuseries that will see Lovato taking on hosting duties. Lovato announced the show on Instagram, saying the following.

"Surpriseee!!! I'm hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I'm taking you guys along for the ride. Coming soon to Peacock!! I can't wait to share more."

The four-part, unscripted series will air on Peacock, the streaming service launched by NBCUniversal last year. Demi Lovato is not just a famous face for the show. She is a "true believer" and "hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here." Peacock also released a brief description of the show, which reads as follows.

"Unidentified with Demi Lovato follows Lovato and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas, as they help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots."

Demi Lovato has not kept her UFO suspicions a secret. She previously took to Instagram in October to reveal that she had spent some time in Joshua Tree with Dr. Steven Greer. He claims to be one of the world's chief authorities on the subject of UFOs and extraterrestrials. At the time, Lovato said the following.

"If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."

UFOs have been a part of the public consciousness for decades. Various sightings over the years continue to generate speculation as to the existence of life beyond Earth. The government has, at times, acknowledged the existence of UFOs, but not alien life. UFO sightings also surged in 2020 as many people around the world were in lockdown. So that should provide plenty of fuel for Demi Lovato to tap into with this series.

This adds yet another major project to Demi Lovato's slate. She is also set to star in a comedy series titled Hungry, which is also headed to Peacock. Meanwhile, Peacock is attempting to compete with the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more in the streaming game. So any leg-up they can get is a plus. Peacock already has the advantage of offering a free tier, which many premium streaming services don't have.

Executive producers for the series include Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann and Andrew Nick. Unidentified with Demi Lovato does not yet have a premiere date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available.