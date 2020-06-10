Starting today, Universal CityWalk begins a thoughtful phased reopening of select venues welcoming guests back to enjoy the iconic destination as it resumes operations with enhanced health and safety measures.

CityWalk is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Following is a partial list of select venues that are now open; individual venue hours may vary. Additional venues will be added as the phased opening continues and hours of operation are subject to change. Complimentary self-parking is available during this initial reopening period, subject to change.

Please visit the Universal CityWalk website or the Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app for updated information. Dining & Eateries: Voodoo Doughnut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks,

Crepe Café, Pizza Hut & KFC, Taco Bell, and Buca di Beppo. Shoe Palace, Skechers and Guess Accessories are also open as of today.

Universal CityWalk is implementing new health and safety measures that focus on Screening, Spacing and Sanitization. A single point of entry now welcomes guests to the destination along with temperature checks and required face coverings. Click here for a video highlight of CityWalk's new protocol.

While working closely with local health officials and the company's own health and safety experts, Universal CityWalk will continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments as conditions evolve. Specific health and safety measures include:

Temperature checks for all Guests upon arrival. If they have a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit / 38° Celsius or greater, the Guest will not be permitted to enter.

Face coverings required for all Guests throughout their visit. Face coverings also will be available for purchase.

Limited occupancy at all venues to help enforce social distancing.

Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all high touch points, including chairs and tables.

Universal Studios Hollywood remains temporarily closed. Universal Orlando's theme parks, CityWalk and hotels are now open. More information about Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Hollywood is available at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Regular updates can be found on Universal Studios Hollywood's Twitter @UniStudios, Facebook-Universal Studios Hollywood and Instagram @UniStudios.

All Universal guests are urged to follow CDC guidelines and conduct temperature checks prior to their arrival. Guests should evaluate their own risk before they visit, and it is not recommended that older adults or individuals at high-risk with serious underlying medical conditions visit. People who are asymptomatic can still spread COVID-19 if they are infected. Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit. For information on CDC guidelines, click here. Due to the evolving nature of this situation, details are subject to change without notice.