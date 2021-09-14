In celebration of the 90th anniversary of Universal Monsters, four classic movie monsters from the golden age of horror return to big screens nationwide this Halloween season for a two-day double feature film event series, courtesy of Fathom Events and Universal Studios. See Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man ﻿on the big screen!

As part of the anniversary events, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Universal Studios lot and see where these fan-favorite monsters made their big screen debut and became legendary. The series kicks off with the original Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, which launched the Hollywood horror genre, and the unforgettable masterpiece, Frankenstein, starring Boris Karloff. The Dracula and Frankenstein﻿ double feature will play in movie theatres on Saturday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. (local time).

The series then continues with the signature adaptation of H.G. Wells' The Invisible Man starring Claude Rains, and The Wolf Man featuring a heartbreaking performance by Lon Chaney. The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man double feature will play in movie theaters on Saturday, October 30 at 1:00 p.m. (local time). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website.

"When it comes to the horror genre, nothing is more significant than Universal's classic lineup of monsters," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. "From the moment these characters hit cinemas 90 years ago, they've been stirring audiences' imaginations with wonder and nightmares, and we're pleased fans of both old and new will once again see them larger-than-life on the big screen."

If you haven't acquainted yourself with these classics, first of all shame on you! Second, what a great way to be introduced to the monster movies that started it all. Dracula? Come on! If one of your favorite scary movies doesn't involve a bloodsucker, I'll eat my hat! Frankenstein is the template for the misunderstood monster, victim of a mad scientist plotline. Can you say Tusk, The Incredible Hulk, The Fly? Those are just off the top of my head. The Invisible Man﻿ has had three TV series and two remakes, and Kevin Bacon even jumped in there with Hollow Man. The Wolf Man has inspired movies in nearly every genre. From Teen Wolf, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, An American Werewolf in London, Thriller, The Wolf of Wall Street.﻿

Bring your garlic, your crosses, your silver bullets, your wooden stakes, or build your own woman to distract that monster. Weird Science! Stick that back up there with the Frankenstein paragraph! Cross your fingers that there's no full moon and head on down to the theater and get some formal education on the films that spawned so many of your contemporary favorites. I've been enjoying just thinking about all my monster favorites. These films were created by visionaries in cinema, storytelling and special effects in a brand new medium for their time. Give yourself a time-traveling Halloween treat; and take in a classic thriller (Cue the Vincent Price laugh.). Buy your tickets here.