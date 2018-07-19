While the Universal Monster shared universe may still be up in the air over at Universal Pictures, at least someone is carrying the torch into Comic-Con this year.

The guys behind those awesome "ReAction Figures" have opened up a pop-up shop down at San Diego Comic-Con. In collaboration with Universal, Super7 has unleashed their Universal Monsters Boodega Monstore which is jam-packed full of #SDCC exclusives haunted by Super7 x Universal Monsters exclusives and spine-tingling special things created especially for this horrifying event.

Universal Monsters Super7 x Saucony shoe collaboration based on the classic Saucony Jazz Original. SDCC Boodega Monstore Pop-Up Exclusive in very limited sizes and quantities.

Only 12 pairs per style will be sold (1 pair each in sizes 7 through 13). SDCC Boodega Monstore Pop-Up Exclusive. $95 per pair.

Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon, Metaluna Mutant, The Mummy and The Wolfman 3.75" ReAction Figure. SDCC Boodega Monstore Pop-Up Exclusive colorway and die cut cardback. $15 per figure.

Universal Monsters - Soft enamel pins (The Wolfman, Frankenstein, The Mummy, Creature From The Black Lagoon). SDCC Boodega Monstore Pop-Up Exclusives. $12 each.

Universal Monsters - High quality screen printed 7" x 21" felt pennants (The Wolfman, Frankenstein, Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Mummy). Made in America by Oxford Pennant. SDCC Boodega Monstore Pop-Up Exclusives. $25 each.

For the full list of monstrous goodies, head on over to Super7. The abomination begins after sunset on Comic-Con Friday.

Universal Monsters Boodega Hours

Friday - July 20th: 5:00pm to Midnight

Saturday - July 21st: 11:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday - July 22nd: 11:00am to 5:00pm

No SDCC badge is needed to visit the Boodega and it will be open to the public on a first come, first serve basis.